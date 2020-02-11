How to Get Away With Not Wearing a Bra...No One Will Ever Know!

Aren't you just sick of bras sometimes? Is there anything better than taking your bra off at the end of the day? But, most importantly is there any way you can go out without a bra? Yes, there are. There are a a lot of bra alternatives and tricks for going bra free, not to mention not wearing a bra can actually help with shoulder pain and can reduce the potential of breasts sagging.

So here's what to wear instead of a bra and how to get away with not wearing a bra:





1. A really tight tank top

This is the simplest and easiest way to get away with not wearing a bra. With your everyday casual wear, wear a really tight tank top under your top. It will keep your breasts in place and control how they look. However, this is a lot easier for smaller busts.

2. Nipple Pasties

If the nipples are an issue for you, nipple covers can really come to the rescue. You should try them out.





Etam Petales Pasties

3. Nipple Covers

If the pasties are too thin, then you should definitely try the silicon ones.







Oysho Self-adhesive Silicon Nipple Covers

4. Winter's the best

The best thing about winter are big sweaters and coats that help us go bra free, worry free. If you're still worried, you can wear a tight tank top or turtleneck under your sweater to make sure they stay in place.

5. Scarves

Throwing on a scarf is one the best things you can do. In winter, big blanket scarves will literally cover everything. You'll feel secured, comfy and warm.

6. Summer Scarves

In summer you can also get away with covering your breast with a thin scarf or a silk scarf draped over them so you can go bra free whenever you want.





Image Credits: Carly The Prepster

7. Fashion Tapes

With deep v necks or loose tops, this Hollywood trick is the best. Fashion tapes will hold your top in place so you don't have to worry about a wardrobe malfunction.





Image Credits: Uptown With Elly Brown

8. Tank tops with a built in bra

Yes, they exist and they're so much comfier than wearing a actual bra. They're a must try.





M&S Cotton Vest with Secret Support

9. Bralettes

Why do we forget about Bralettes? They're 10 times more comfortable because they don't have wires, they give more support than if you go completely braless, they're really pretty and they can be part of your outfit!

10. Avoid thin tops and thin materials

The thinner the material, the less support you will feel and the breasts are more likely to show through. If you want to avoid that, go for thicker clothing with thick linings and material.

11. What about evening dresses?

With dresses, silicon bras are your besties. or you can pick a dress that is tight fitted on top, so it controls and holds the breasts properly in shape. If it's a thick material you won't have to worry about nipples.

12. Bodysuits or Camisoles

Bodysuits are not just made to be sexy, they're actually very practical and securing if you're looking for anything other than a bra. Camisoles can also help by having an extra layer under your dress.





Victoria's Secret V-wire Teddy





M&S Serenity Lace Embroidered Chemise

13. Lace, patterns and embroidery

A lot of detail like lace, embroidery, sequins, and patterns are a great clothing trip to take attention away from the breasts!





Image Credits: Via Diego Anciano Via Vogue Paris

14. Cupped clothing; tops and dresses









Image Credits: Via Pinterest

15. Bandeaus

Bandeaus are another great bra alternative that can even be a nice summer clothing item as well. They give support, while taking a lot of the weight off the shoulders.







Free People Nina Neo Bandeau

Main Image Credits: Instagram @jenniferaniston