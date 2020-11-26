What Colors Match With Dark Green? Here's How to Style It Differently

Dark green is such a special shade. In fashion, it can be really chic and versatile. It's also an important winter shade, and since you love seeing outfit ideas where you can mix colors together, today we're going to be showing you how to wear dark green and what colors match with dark green.

What Colors Match With Blue? 7 Colors to Try, 33 Outfits to Inspire You

What colors match with dark green:

Don't forget to scroll down to see more dark green outfit ideas...

How to wear dark green pants and dark green with yellow

If you're looking for dark green pants outfit ideas or what colors you can wear with dark green... First of all yellow is a great color to pair it with. It brings out the liveliness of the dark green and makes the outfit very eye-catching. With dark green pants you can wear a bright sweater like this and bring everything together with brown or camel boots.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Orange in 4 Different Ways

Dark green and hot pink

For those who love bright looks and fun colors like hot pink, you can try paring these 2 colors together. For example, you can wear a pair of hot pink pants with a dark green sweater or vice versa, depending on your preference.

Dark green and blush

If you're into softer colors, you can still wear pink with green, but go for a blush pastel pink instead. You can also go for pastel pink shoes and a bag for a color blocking look.

Princess Diana's Looks: The Crown vs. Real Life Side by Side

Dark green and lilac

Also, lilac can be worn with dark green. You can combine more than one tone of the 2 colors. For example, wear a lilac top and lilac tights with a darker purple coat. And then wear a dark green skirt and shoes.

Burgundy and dark green outfit

If you're not into bright or light colors, you can still wear these 2 colors together by going for deeper more muted shades.

Friday Fashion Fits: Ideas for How to Style Beanies With Your Outfits

Wearing dark green with red

Green and red are a classic combo. This mixture of colors is loved by many people. You just have to choose the right shade from each and style them together nicely. This outfit above is a really good example of red and green tones that go well together.

Dark green with lime green

Who said you can't green with another shade of green? A bright lime green paired with dark green can be a really cool bright outfit. Don't forget that you can try colored tights as a statement part of your outfit.

Friday Fashion Fits: How You Can Wear and Style Mustard Yellow

Dark green and beige outfit

If you're looking for a color that matches with dark green and at the same time gives you a subtle calm look, then there is nothing better than beige in its different shades.

Monochrome dark green outfit

If you like monochrome outfits, you can go for a dark green look that would be really chic and a nice change from neutrals. You can mix and match the materials, like satin with wool.