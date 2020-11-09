2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas what colors match with blue mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

What Colors Match With Blue? 7 Colors to Try, 33 Outfits to Inspire You

You love to see us talk about color and we've seen a lot of people looking for different color combinations and curiosity about which colors go with whaat, especially what colors match with blue. So here's a mini guide on what to wear with blue and some of the best blue color combination outfit ideas...

19 Outfit Ideas Showing You How to Wear a Sweater With a Shirt

Scroll down to the gallery to see more blue outfit ideas...

Blue with yellow outfits

undefined

I've seen this combination with very specific shades of yellow, mostly mustards and buttery yellows and paired with slightly deeper shades of blue or those playing in the cerulean area. You can also finish off the outfit with whites or even more blue...

Blue and green outfit ideas

undefined

This was one of the most common and popular color combinations out there. Pinterest is full of blue and green outfit ideas and we've also written an article before about wearing these two together...you can check it out in the link below. It seems that a limey pastely green is really popular with blue and so is mint green. They look so beautiful together and you can always balance it out with white or even some grey. 

Yes! You Can Wear Green and Blue Together and Look Incredibly Chic

How to wear blue with orange 

undefined

Orange is really scary for a lot of people, but when done right it can be a masterpiece. I feel like when it comes to wearing orange and blue together it's go big or go home. Their brightness is their beauty and when embraced can be really powerful. However, for those looking for subtler options, you can wear a cerulean blue with a tangerine or go for a deep or navy blue to tone down the brightness of the orange. 

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Orange in 4 Different Ways

Blue and white outfit ideas

undefined

I guess white is our go to when it doubt, and rightfully so. However, with lighter and brighter shades of blue it looks exceptionally exceptional. You can play around with color in other elements of the outfit like the shoes or bags, but even a full white and blue outfit looks interesting and easy to wear. 

Blue and black outfit

undefined

A lot of people fear wearing blue and navy with black...a fashion rule i've broken way too many times and enjoyed doing so. Blues can actually look really beautiful with black, especially a bright royal blue, a teal or cerulean. There's also something really beautiful about the contrast between black and a baby blue.

Yes! You Can Wear Orange and Purple Together and Look Incredibly Chic

How to wear blue and reds together

undefined

By reds, we mean all the different tones of red, especially because this is a tricky color pairing and so you need to find the perfect shade of blue with the perfect shade of red or even burgundy. We found that a really bright red with a royal blue go beautifully together, but is definitely a statement. For a more subtle look, you can go for more muted raspberry reds or the ones that are borderline burgundy. You can also keep the red subtle in your outfit, like as an accessory, bag or shoes. 

6 Ways to Wear Denim Jackets for a Cool Hijab Style

Blue with beiges and browns

undefined

Nudes and browns are usually a safe option for a lot of people and they really go with navy, so you can stay with deeper blues or muted sky blues. For a pop of color you can go for a bright blue and bring it out with an equally popping brown, like this outfit on the right. 


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


what colors match with blue

Style Du Monde Via Popsugar.com

Style Du Monde Via Popsugar.com
what colors match with blue

Tyler Joe for Elle Via Manrepeller.com

Tyler Joe for Elle Via Manrepeller.com
what colors match with blue

Annabelle.ch Via Pinterest

Annabelle.ch Via Pinterest
what colors match with blue

Cris Fragkou

Cris Fragkou
what colors match with blue

Chiara Marina Grioni/ Fashionista

Chiara Marina Grioni/ Fashionista
what colors match with blue

Getty Images Via Whowhatwear.co.uk

Getty Images Via Whowhatwear.co.uk
what colors match with blue

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
what colors match with blue

Fromluxewithlove.com

Fromluxewithlove.com
what colors match with blue

Elle.com

Elle.com
what colors match with blue

Styledumonde.com

Styledumonde.com
what colors match with blue

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
what colors match with blue

Getty Images Via Spr.ly

Getty Images Via Spr.ly
what colors match with blue

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Via Elle

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Via Elle
what colors match with blue

Vogue.pl

Vogue.pl
what colors match with blue

Amp.instyle.co.uk Via Pinterest

Amp.instyle.co.uk Via Pinterest
what colors match with blue

The Style Stalker Via Whowhatwear.com

The Style Stalker Via Whowhatwear.com
what colors match with blue

Ruben Chamorro Via Cosmopolitan.com

Ruben Chamorro Via Cosmopolitan.com
what colors match with blue

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
what colors match with blue

The Style Stalker Via Whowhatwear.com

The Style Stalker Via Whowhatwear.com
what colors match with blue

ImaxTree Via Livingly.com

ImaxTree Via Livingly.com
what colors match with blue

Styledumonde.com

Styledumonde.com
what colors match with blue

Thetrendspotter.net

Thetrendspotter.net
what colors match with blue

Getty Images Via Who What Wear

Getty Images Via Who What Wear
what colors match with blue

Refinery29.com

Refinery29.com
what colors match with blue

Diego Zuko Via Harpersbazaar.com

Diego Zuko Via Harpersbazaar.com
what colors match with blue

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Via Buzzfeed.com

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Via Buzzfeed.com
what colors match with blue

Getty Via Asos.com

Getty Via Asos.com
what colors match with blue

Imaxtree Via Fashionista.com

Imaxtree Via Fashionista.com
what colors match with blue

Vogue.com.au

Vogue.com.au
what colors match with blue

Whowhatwear.com

Whowhatwear.com
what colors match with blue

Bella Hadid Via Pinterest

Bella Hadid Via Pinterest
what colors match with blue

Nicky Zeng Via Thecut.com

Nicky Zeng Via Thecut.com
what colors match with blue

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Via Who What Wear

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Via Who What Wear


