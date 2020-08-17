How to Wear and Style Colors Like Royal Queens and Princesses

Royal princesses and queens have always been fashion inspirations to a lot of people. People are drawn to the subtlety, elegance and simplicity of modern royal fashion. One of the things we've noticed ourselves is how they wear colors. So today we're taking inspiration from some of our favorite royal outfits to show you how to wear and style colors for your outfits.

Scroll down to see more colorful royal outfit ideas...

How to style red

Red is a beautiful shade to have in your wardrobe. To wear it subtly you can wear a red skirt with a simple neutral colored blouse like Queen Letizia did. If you are a fan of bright shades, you should definitely try wearing it with pink, like Queen Rania did. These two colors look great together, it's a really cool modern look.

How to wear green

Green is a popular shade this summer 2020. You can experiment by wearing different shades of green together like this outfit Megan Markle wore, that we really love. You can also go for brighter tones like Kate Middleton's dress, or match green to other colors that suit it, such as yellow, gold, blue or red.

How to style blue

Blue in many of its tones can be worn in many different ways for different occasions, whether you're going for a formal, casual or evening look. You can wear royal blue or navy with lighter shades like baby blue or pastel blue, like Queen Letizia. Or try wearing it with other colors to suit your evening look, like Queen Rania's classic gold and blue look. You can also try wearing a beautiful bright blue dress like Meghan Markle's.

