2
Summer 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Styling Course About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany celebrity style how to wear and style colors like royals mainimage

| by Mai Atef

How to Wear and Style Colors Like Royal Queens and Princesses

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Royal princesses and queens have always been fashion inspirations to a lot of people. People are drawn to the subtlety, elegance and simplicity of modern royal fashion. One of the things we've noticed ourselves is how they wear colors. So today we're taking inspiration from some of our favorite royal outfits to show you how to wear and style colors for your outfits. 

Laid-back Wedding Dresses to Wear to Your Beach Wedding

Scroll down to see more colorful royal outfit ideas...

How to style red

undefined

Red is a beautiful shade to have in your wardrobe. To wear it subtly you can wear a red skirt with a simple neutral colored blouse like Queen Letizia did. If you are a fan of bright shades, you should definitely try wearing it with pink, like Queen Rania did. These two colors look great together, it's a really cool modern look. 

Yes! You Can Wear Red and Pink Together and Look So Chic

How to wear green

undefined

Green is a popular shade this summer 2020. You can experiment by wearing different shades of green together like this outfit Megan Markle wore, that we really love. You can also go for brighter tones like Kate Middleton's dress, or match green to other colors that suit it, such as yellow, gold, blue or red. 

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear the Chive Green Color Trend

How to style blue

undefined

Blue in many of its tones can be worn in many different ways for different occasions, whether you're going for a formal, casual or evening look. You can wear royal blue or navy with lighter shades like baby blue or pastel blue, like Queen Letizia. Or try wearing it with other colors to suit your evening look, like Queen Rania's classic gold and blue look. You can also try wearing a beautiful bright blue dress like Meghan Markle's.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Your Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer

Learn how to solve the Rubiks Cube or use the online solver to fix it.


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


how to wear and style colors like royals

Instagram: @soy_letizia

Instagram: @soy_letizia
how to wear and style colors like royals

Instagram: @soy_letizia

Instagram: @soy_letizia
how to wear and style colors like royals

Instagram: @soy_letizia

Instagram: @soy_letizia
how to wear and style colors like royals

Instagram: @soy_letizia

Instagram: @soy_letizia
how to wear and style colors like royals

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
how to wear and style colors like royals

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
how to wear and style colors like royals

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
how to wear and style colors like royals

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
how to wear and style colors like royals

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
how to wear and style colors like royals

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
how to wear and style colors like royals

Instagram: @soy_letizia

Instagram: @soy_letizia
how to wear and style colors like royals

Instagram: @queenrania

Instagram: @queenrania
how to wear and style colors like royals

Instagram: @queenrania

Instagram: @queenrania
how to wear and style colors like royals

Instagram: @queenrania

Instagram: @queenrania


You might also like




Tags: Royal family  Jordanian royalty  Royal fashion  Kate middleton  Kate middleton fashion  Kate middleton style  Meghan markle  Queen rania  Green  Green fashion  Colors  Color-blocking  Colorful  Style ideas  Style tips  Celebrity style  Chic  Fashion tips  Outfit ideas  Formal fashion 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑