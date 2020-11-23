5 Timeless Must Have Denim Jeans to Have in Your Wardrobe

Denim jeans are a staple in every girl's wardrobe, but whenever I want to buy new jeans, I like to make sure I'm investing in something that won't quickly go out of style. That is why I started to look for things every woman should have in her closet and the must have jeans that are a timeless classic.

Must have jeans styles to have in your closet:

Skinny Jeans

A lot of us find it hard to say goodbye to skinny jeans, which we've worn for years and years. We think that they're still a staple, although they've changed over the years from begin really high or low waisted. Have a classic simple pair in your closet. These are from H&M.

Mom Jeans

Mom jeans are universally loved and definitely a classic. They give the body and outfit a different look and can be very flattering. Their high waist makes them really chic and cool with most clothes. Check these out at Zara.

Black Jeans

Yes, black jeans are a good piece to have in your wardrobe. There are some pieces in your wardrobe that surprisingly might not be best suited with blue denim, so how about trying them out with black jeans instead. You can find black jeans at Stradivarius.

Wide-Leg Jeans

Recently, every year, wide-leg pants have been trending in different ways and so having a pair of wide-leg denim jeans is not a bad idea. They can be worn with almost anything and you can find these at Pull & Bear.

Flared Jeans

Although they come and go, the fact they keep coming is a good sign to have them around. Flared jeans are a classic and have been really popular recently. And despite what people think, they're actually easy to style casually or in a more dressy way. You can find these at Bershka.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @fusunlindner