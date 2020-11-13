Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Leather Pants Casually and Formally

So, we all know that leather pants are really in right now, they're practically everywhere in stores. But, the question is what to wear with leather pants? How to wear and style and leather pants? Trust me, it's a lot easier than it looks. It just takes a little confidence and experimentation until you find a look you're comfortable with. Here are some ideas to help you out...

How to wear leather pants with blazers

A lot of people are asking how to wear leather pants to work. Now, I'm not saying all these can be worn to work, and it depends on your office, but blazers are a smart way to formalize leather pants and make them look really chic and put together. For work we suggest you go for more formal looking leather pants like the ones in the middle. For a night out add a playful touch to the blazer with accessories and cute sexy heels.

What to wear with leather pants for a night out

Leather pants are amazing for a night out and you can really dress them up for a chic fun look with heels and a glamorous top or sweater. You can also play around with color for a more eye catching look or go for a chic monochrome one like the burgundy one in the middle.

Fitted top, coat or jacket

Another way you can wear them is by wearing a fitted top, turtleneck, crop top or tank, and over that a cool jacket or coat. You really can't go wrong with this combo and it really allows for the pants to stand out. The leather pants in stores nowadays, I think, go best with looks like these, because you want to show off their waist detail.

Sweater and leather pants outfit

I think the is the easiest way you can wear leather pants. It requires minimal styling and depending on your sweater, you can tuck the front in. If you're going out wear heels and a chain necklace. If you're wearing this casually, you can pair it with sneaker or boots.