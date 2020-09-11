Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Sweatpants With the Hijab Fashionably

Sweatpants are such a great basic piece of comfort and practicallity. But, they can also look great when they're styled in a way to look chic and compliment your look. So, as you requested, today we're showing you how to wear sweatpants with hijab by giving you examples of dressing it up or down and going sporty with it. These sweatpants outfit ideas would be great for college, running errands or even work! Check them out.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below to see more hijab outfit ideas with sweatpants...

What tops go well with sweatpants for hijabis?

Although I always thought that wearing a T-shirt in a neutral color was the best choice for a casual look, I found more interersting and cooler ideas that would give you a really wonderful modern look. If the pants are grey or white, for a morrning look, you can choose a simple shirt and wear it open, like the outfit on the right. But, if you are looking for something a little different, you can actually wear it with a crop top over a basic top. Check out how to style crop tops for hijabis below...

How to wear sweatpants for a more formal hijab look

Surely you're wondering how that's possible, but if you look at the outfits above you'll see how it's all about coordination, balance and styling. You can do this in more than one way, you can wear sweatpants with a blazer and heels to dress it up and you can wear them with a chic blouse and loafers. Just make sure you're picking the right colors and fits.

Modest Casual sweatpants outfit ideas

This is one of the easiest ways to style your sweatpants. However, some hijabis prefer sweatpants that don't define their body too much, so there are ways to wear them comfortably and modestly for your everday looks. You wear them with a long cardigan or a denim jacket or even a sports bomber jacket.

Monochrome sweatpants outfit

This is one of the most modern and chic ways to wear sweatpants, especially if you already have them from a set. You can't go wrong with monochrome. This is a such an effortlessly chic way to dress, for the days you're feeling lazy and you just want to put your sneakers on.