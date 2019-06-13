2
| by Omneya Hossam

| by Omneya Hossam

These Brands Will Help You Find the Best Burkini for Modest Swimwearers

Finding a Burkini is hard, let alone a good-looking burkini. Things are, thankfully, getting better each summer and we are seeing more brands fully dedicated to modest swimwear and burkinis. Today I will tell you about 3 brands that offer amazing burkini designs and modest swimwear. 

1. Swijabi


Swijabi is an Egyptian brand that makes the most colorful, yet chic burkinis. They have a lot of different designs with many colors and sizes.

2. Hydro Swimwear


Hydro swimwear has very modern and elegant burkini designs and the best thing is they also have coverups made especially for burkinis.

3. Lyra Swim


Lyra swim offers you stunning designs that compliment your curves in a modest way. They have an overwhelming collection that women are wearing all over the world this summer.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @hydroswimwear

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


