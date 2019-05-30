2
by Omneya Hossam

Fustany Wore It: LC Waikiki's Printed Pajama Set

Shopping for pajamas and sleepwear is a bit tricky, too many options and brands and you don’t want to waste your time and money trying out ones that are not comfortable. Fustany got your back, because we like making things a bit easier for you and we are here to make shopping quicker and with a less likelihood of disappointment. 

I believe that every woman should look and feel great, not just when going out but also at home. So, just because I am shopping for sleepwear doesn’t mean that it shouldn't count as fashion. Basically, what I look for when buying a pajama set are four things: comfort, style, plus size, and price tag. Throughout most of my shopping experiences, I've always had to give up at least one of four things above.

This is why I am in love with LC Waikiki's pajamas, and this printed set in particular, check it out here. LC’s pajamas are quite affordable, they also come in very feminine and beautiful designs and most importantly they are comfortable and available in all sizes.

When I saw this set, I really fell in love with the beautiful flowery prints that  look very lifelike and since I adore pastel colors, I couldn’t resist. The sizes I found were from small to 3 XL which is great because I could find my size very easily. When I tried it on, it felt very comfortable and soft. So basically it had everything I want and as for the price tag, it is quite reasonable compared to other brands and local stores.

Bottom line is if you’re looking to invest in a new pajama set that looks and feels great, this one is definitely a good pick for you. For more of our fashion reviews, checkout Fustany Wore It.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


