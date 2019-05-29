Why Not Try the New Mixed Prints Trend for a Bright Summer Look

Prints tend to gain popularity more around summer. This summer, we were overwhelmed by the mixed prints fabrics. Despite some of us feeling it could be hard to style, it was the choice of many fashion bloggers.
They styled it in a chic and elegant way. They didn't hold back and wore the trend in all it's forms, blouses, pants, and skirts but the dresses were definitely our favorite.
So, if you’re looking for a way to try out this trend, we recommend you start with the dresses. They are so easy to style and you will only need to pair them with shoes or sandals. If you want to go for another piece like the blouse or pants, make sure to wear them with a basic piece to get a simple look.
Take a look below at how fashion bloggers styled the mixed prints summer trend.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @journeyfive
Image Credits: Instagram@lenaluneva_dxb
Image Credits: Instagram @megchills
Image Credits: Instagram @minniestyle
Image Credits: Instagram @lestripe
Image Credits: Instagram @racheladelicia
Image Credits: Instagram @souldoll
Image Credits: Instagram @stylesbysab
Image Credits: Instagram @stylesprinter
About the Author
Mai Atef
At a young age, she fell in love with fashion and writing, it was her favorite way of expressing herself. As soon as she finished her studies, she started working in journalism, writing about everything that had to do with women. She loves looking at the latest runway shows as she listens to old French music, which is a major inspiration for her writing.