2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fasgion trends mixed prints trend for summer 2019

| by Mai Atef

Why Not Try the New Mixed Prints Trend for a Bright Summer Look

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Prints tend to gain popularity more around summer. This summer, we were overwhelmed by the mixed prints fabrics. Despite some of us feeling it could be hard to style, it was the choice of many fashion bloggers.

They styled it in a chic and elegant way. They didn't hold back and wore the trend in all it's forms, blouses, pants, and skirts but the dresses were definitely our favorite.

So, if you’re looking for a way to try out this trend, we recommend you start with the dresses. They are so easy to style and you will only need to pair them with shoes or sandals. If you want to go for another piece like the blouse or pants, make sure to wear them with a basic piece to get a simple look.

Take a look below at how fashion bloggers styled the mixed prints summer trend. 

Main Image Credits: Instagram @journeyfive

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Image Credits: Instagram@lenaluneva_dxb
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Image Credits: Instagram @megchills
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Image Credits: Instagram @minniestyle
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Image Credits: Instagram @lestripe
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Image Credits: Instagram @racheladelicia
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Image Credits: Instagram @souldoll
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Image Credits: Instagram @stylesbysab
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

Image Credits: Instagram @stylesprinter
Why Not Try the New Mixed-Print Trend for a Bright Summer Outfit

You might also like




Tags: Latest fashion trends  2019 fashion  Arab fashion  Fashion bloggers  Print  Prints  Animal prints  Dresses 2019  Dresses  Blouses  Pants  Skirts  Style ideas  Cute outfit ideas  Outfits  Outfit ideas  Patterns  2019 trends  How to wear  Tops  




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑