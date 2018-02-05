Fashion Header image article main tight styles to try winter 2018

| by Zeina Tawfik

See the 3 Types of Tights You Need to Try This Winter for a Stylish Look

We're almost midway through winter, and you probably got bored of your go-to black opaque tight. You wear it here and there, and you team it with your sweater dresses and mini skirts, and you just can't take it anymore! I feel you. So, I thought of opening up your eyes to other options. Scroll down and see these 3 types of tights you can try this winter, instead of your black opaque tights.

1. Polka Dot Tights

2. Fishnet Tights

3. Colored Opaque Tights

Now make sure to scroll down once again, and you'll see how you can style these tights with your winter outfits.

Tags: Accessories  Tights  Fishnet tights  Winter  Winter 2018  Winter accessories  Winter fashion  Winter fashion 2018  Winter trends 


