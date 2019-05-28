2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image header image short dresses from dema al asadi ar fustany main image

| by Hager Hatem

Rock Your Pregnancy Outfit with the Short 70s Dress like Deema Al Asadi

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Short dresses are always a modern comfortable choice for pregnant women. They were very big back in the 60s and 70s. By wearing them women made a statement that they can look great at any condition thanks to their feminine chic design.

Deema Al Asadi managed to revive this trend during her pregnancy by wearing short modern dresses. And we wanted to tell you all about it today to inspire you to look your best during pregnancy.

undefined

Al Asadi wore a short polka dots dress with no cuts which is perfect for the late months. And what’s great is that you can style it with a feminine pink bag and shoes.

undefined

For special occasions, you can go with a fuchsia dress with ruffled sleeves and wear it with short heels or mules and a small bag.

undefined

As for the first few months, you can go for the printed dress that's a bit tight around the belly so your baby bump is well defined as if you are a 60’s star. And a few embellishments with roses would highlight your femininity.

All Image Credits: Instagram @deemaalasadi

Being a mum is a full-time job, so you might as well do it in style! Read more from our Stylish Mamas section here.


short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s
short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s
short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s
short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s
short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

short maternity summer dresses inspired by the 70s

You might also like




Tags: Maternity  Maternity advice  Maternity checklist  Maternity dresses  Maternity fashion  Maternity fashion 2019  Maternity outfit ideas  Maternity wear   Maternity style  Pregnancy  Pregnancy 101  Pregnancy dresses  Pregnancy fashion  Pregnant   Arab fashion  Fashion bloggers  Arab mom  Style 101  Style ideas 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑