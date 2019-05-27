How to Accessorize like Riham Abdel Ghafour in 'Zay El Shams'

From the first few minutes of the 2019 Ramadan series 'Zay El Shams', Riham Abdel Ghafour was the talk of a lot households. Of course people were talking about her amazing performance, but they also couldn't take their eyes off her Atef Wassef Jewelry.

Riham Abdel Ghafour plays a character named 'Farida' who's an artist. Her stylists were careful to have the outfits, hairstyles and accessories fit her character and express her love for art to a big extent.





She wore a couple of different assortments from layered necklaces and bracelets to wearing more than one earring on one side. However, she managed to balance and pull off the statement look without having us feel like it's too much.

If you love accessories and you love going for big bold layering and statement pieces, you will get really hooked on Riham Abdel Ghafour's accessories in 'Zay El Shams'. Take a look at the pictures below and see how you can layer and stack statement pieces together.