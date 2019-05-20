2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion

by Farida Abdel Malek

Pearl Headpieces Are a New Trend That Is Perfect for a Modern Bride

Headpieces have gone back in forth in trends, especially when it came to brides. It's a crucial part of a wedding look and an accessory that needs to be decided early on, so the bride can have time to pick a veil and hairstyle accordingly or vice versa. 

I was in Istanbul recently with one of my closest friends shopping for her wedding dress. She was also interested in finding a headpiece and we noticed that pearl headpieces for brides are becoming massively popular. She picked one up that is very similar to the first one in the gallery below and I absolutely love it. 

I love the idea that pearl accessories are being done in a different and more modern way. Pearls are really beautiful and when designed right...they're stunning. I really love the idea of a pearl crown but I also like the side pearl barrettes or headpieces. If you're a bride-to-be you might want to take a look at these bridal pearl accessories ideas below...

