Learn How to Wear Leather Skirts With Hijab Inspired by Bloggers

The leather skirt trend isn't going anymore. An amazing winter piece and a perfect way to take your outfits to the next level. We were inspired by hijab bloggers to show you how to wear leather skirts with hijab and show you different options for leather skirt hijab outfit ideas...

Scroll down to the gallery to see more leather skirt hijab outfit ideas...

Leather skirts for your body shape

For a pear, apple, inverted triangle and hourglass body shape, A line skirts are a good option to choose. For rectangle and hourglass body types, you can go for a straight fit.

Leather skirt for hijab evening outfits

Leather skirt are amazing for formal and evening looks. That's why it's nice to go for a midi straight or pleated leather skirt for formal evening events. You can wear it with heeled sandals or knee high boots for a cool modern look.

Leather skirt casual outfits

A leather skirt can be really chic for the evening, but they're also great for casual outfits. They can be worn with sweaters, neutral or colored depending on the skirt and your preference. Add to that a trench coat and you've got yourself a both comfortable and stylish winter look.

Hijab wrap with leather skirt

For the evening, you can pair your leather skirt with a turban or chic evening hijab wrap. For an afternoon or day look, try wearing a loose hijab wrap for a more modern feel.

