Here Are the Latest Abaya Designs and Trends for Fall 2020/Winter 2021

A lot of people are looking for the latest Abaya trends on Instagram, so we thought it was about time to give you the seasonal trend report and show you the the latest abaya designs in 2020. If you're looking to update your Abaya wardrobe and modernize it, these fall 2020/winter 2021 Abaya trends are a great place to start...

The latest abaya designs for fall 2020/winter 2021:

Fashionable Tie-dye Abayas Fall / Winter 2021

Tie-dye came back in fashion, but I didn't think we'd see it with Abayas. These pieces caught our attention and they're a great Abaya to have for casual wear and a modern morning look. The colors and patterns are all about your preference and what you gravitate towards, however, our favorite is the pop of green.

Two-toned Abaya trend

If you are looking to renew your look, you should try these two-toned Abayas. There are two types, one split into 2 different colors and the other between a color and a pattern. We've seen a lot of these on fashion bloggers and they've been trending for a while. They're also great for both a morning and afternoon look.

Lace scrunch Abaya trend

We've seen this trend in dresses and now we're seeing them with Abayas and they're really cool. It's a simple trend, but an interesting additional detail for a modern Abaya with a twist.

Abayas in earthy colors for fall 2020/winter 2021

Earthy colors are really popular this season for Abayas and this give such an elegant chic look. Pick a shade that you like and you're comfortable in. These earthy tones suit everyone, it's just about picking the color that suits you.