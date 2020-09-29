2
Back to School
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Styling Course About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany trends fall winter 20202021 fashion trends mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

Your Ultimate Guide for the Top Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Fashion Trends

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

As you know we love following the latest fashion trends before hitting the stores. As we start welcoming the fall season, we wanted to give you the ultimate guide for the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 fashion trends as seen on the runway. We know you’ll love these 8 trends, so take a look and keep them in mind while shopping and picking out your outfits.

Make Your Pick From the Latest Denim Jeans Trends for 2020-2021

Don’t forget to scroll down to the gallery to see runway looks for fall/winter 2020/2021’s latest trends...

The Ultimate guide to the top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Boho chic trend

top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Personally, I’m a huge fan of boho fashion in the colder months. I think this season we’ll see it dominate most stores. Simply put, the trend this year has a boho touch, with fabrics designs and patterns as seen with these dresses. We love how they were styled with chic coats or capes to add an element of elegance and sophistication. We’ve also seen them styled with hats and beautiful belts.

15 Fall Outfits Ideas You Can Easily Copy

Fringes trend fall/winter 2020/2021 

top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Fringes are still in this year and you’ll find that a lot of looks were adorned with the trend, whether it was a jacket, skirt, dress or even evening wear. Despite them being relatively simple, they give the look an element of boldness that is really gorgeous.

Velvet trend fall/winter 2020/2021

top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

And if you love velvet, you’ll be really happy this year as well. It’s been around for a while and is still going strong, being used for skirts, pants, coats and suits. The best thing about velvet is that it’s really warm and will keep you cosy when it’s cold, besides looking great of course. 

Friday Fashion Fits: 26 Backpack Outfit Ideas and How to Style Them

Wool coats trend

top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

We all have a coat that we never take off in winter. Make it wool and you really won’t be able to go out without it. Wool coats are really great and practical for winter but they also look really chic. They were really prominent on the runway in a lot of colors, most of which were neutrals; like black, greys, beiges and browns. They also came in various lengths, some stood at the knee, others were shorter than that and there were long ones that passed the ankle. 

Pantsuit trend

top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Today I think a suit has become a staple in every woman’s wardrobe. They were yet again prominent on the runway for this season. They came in satin, rosaline, silk and some other fabrics, in unique designs and colors. The best thing about a suit is that it can be worn differently for different occasions, depending on how you accessorize it. 

Puff sleeve trend 

top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Puffed sleeves are really not going anywhere, they have been getting more and more popular by the minute. You’ll find them with dresses, jackets and coats. You can also pick the pieces depending on if you want dramatic big sleeves or smaller subtle ones.

33 Hijab University Outfits to Make Your Everyday College Looks Trendy

Leather jumpsuits trend fall/winter 2020/2021

top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Why not try leather jumpsuits this season? They’re really a sexy and powerful piece that is really unique to have in your collection. It can be worn casually, but will give your look a different twist. Don’t knock it till you try it, it can turn out to be really flattering on you. 

Wool dresses trend fall/winter 2020/2021

top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Another item that could keep you really warm, without having to compromise for the weather by not wearing a dress. You can have one that comes with puff sleeves to hit 2 birds with 1 stone.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Sweatpants With the Hijab Fashionably

All Image Credits: NOWFASHION


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Etro

Etro
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Chloé

Chloé
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Chanel

Chanel
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Celine

Celine
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Chanel

Chanel
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Etro

Etro
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Chloé

Chloé
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Chanel

Chanel
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Celine

Celine
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Prada

Prada
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Christian Dior

Christian Dior
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Prada

Prada
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Burberry

Burberry
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Burberry

Burberry
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Bottega Vaneta

Bottega Vaneta
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Bottega Vaneta

Bottega Vaneta
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Bottega Vaneta

Bottega Vaneta
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Chloé

Chloé
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Christian Dior

Christian Dior
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Fendi

Fendi
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Etro

Etro
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Celine

Celine
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Fendi

Fendi
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Chanel

Chanel
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Fendi

Fendi
fall winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Bottega Vaneta

Bottega Vaneta


You might also like




Tags: Chanel  Chanel fashion  Fendi  Dior  Dior fashion  Bottega veneta  Etro  Celiné  Chloe  Alexander mcqueen  Burberry  Burberry fashion  Prada  Runway  80s trend  Latest fashion trends  Latest trends  Trends   Winter trends  Fall trends  Fall style ideas  Winter fashion 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑