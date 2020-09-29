Your Ultimate Guide for the Top Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Fashion Trends

As you know we love following the latest fashion trends before hitting the stores. As we start welcoming the fall season, we wanted to give you the ultimate guide for the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 fashion trends as seen on the runway. We know you’ll love these 8 trends, so take a look and keep them in mind while shopping and picking out your outfits.

Make Your Pick From the Latest Denim Jeans Trends for 2020-2021

Don’t forget to scroll down to the gallery to see runway looks for fall/winter 2020/2021’s latest trends...

The Ultimate guide to the top fall/winter 2020/2021 fashion trends

Boho chic trend

Personally, I’m a huge fan of boho fashion in the colder months. I think this season we’ll see it dominate most stores. Simply put, the trend this year has a boho touch, with fabrics designs and patterns as seen with these dresses. We love how they were styled with chic coats or capes to add an element of elegance and sophistication. We’ve also seen them styled with hats and beautiful belts.

15 Fall Outfits Ideas You Can Easily Copy

Fringes trend fall/winter 2020/2021

Fringes are still in this year and you’ll find that a lot of looks were adorned with the trend, whether it was a jacket, skirt, dress or even evening wear. Despite them being relatively simple, they give the look an element of boldness that is really gorgeous.

Velvet trend fall/winter 2020/2021

And if you love velvet, you’ll be really happy this year as well. It’s been around for a while and is still going strong, being used for skirts, pants, coats and suits. The best thing about velvet is that it’s really warm and will keep you cosy when it’s cold, besides looking great of course.

Friday Fashion Fits: 26 Backpack Outfit Ideas and How to Style Them

Wool coats trend

We all have a coat that we never take off in winter. Make it wool and you really won’t be able to go out without it. Wool coats are really great and practical for winter but they also look really chic. They were really prominent on the runway in a lot of colors, most of which were neutrals; like black, greys, beiges and browns. They also came in various lengths, some stood at the knee, others were shorter than that and there were long ones that passed the ankle.

Pantsuit trend

Today I think a suit has become a staple in every woman’s wardrobe. They were yet again prominent on the runway for this season. They came in satin, rosaline, silk and some other fabrics, in unique designs and colors. The best thing about a suit is that it can be worn differently for different occasions, depending on how you accessorize it.

Puff sleeve trend

Puffed sleeves are really not going anywhere, they have been getting more and more popular by the minute. You’ll find them with dresses, jackets and coats. You can also pick the pieces depending on if you want dramatic big sleeves or smaller subtle ones.

33 Hijab University Outfits to Make Your Everyday College Looks Trendy

Leather jumpsuits trend fall/winter 2020/2021

Why not try leather jumpsuits this season? They’re really a sexy and powerful piece that is really unique to have in your collection. It can be worn casually, but will give your look a different twist. Don’t knock it till you try it, it can turn out to be really flattering on you.

Wool dresses trend fall/winter 2020/2021

Another item that could keep you really warm, without having to compromise for the weather by not wearing a dress. You can have one that comes with puff sleeves to hit 2 birds with 1 stone.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Sweatpants With the Hijab Fashionably

All Image Credits: NOWFASHION