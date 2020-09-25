Friday Fashion Fits: 26 Backpack Outfit Ideas and How to Style Them

Yes, backpacks have always been something to help make you life easier in school, uni, travel, and anything that requires space and practicality. What about fashion though? It seems like you're asking the same question since you asked us to style backpacks for this week's Friday Fashion Fits. Here's how you can wear backpacks stylishly and not feel like they're ruining an outfit or a look, but actually elevating it.

Black Backpacks

Just like with everything black is a classic you can't go wrong with, that includes a backpack. It's perfect for everyday errands when worn with your t-shirt and jeans. But you can also grab it for a dressier outfit that is still casual but with a little more glam, like these ones above. Also choosing a good quality black backpack or a faux leather one will help do the work for you.

Dress it up

If you wanna dress things up, we suggest you go for smaller backpacks and preferably ones with a little detail and complexity in design. You can wear them with a dress, heels, or even your leather jacket. We actually love the leather jacket-backpack combo. It's an easy way to look cool in a effortless way.

Holding backpacks like a bag

I personally love doing that, especially if your backpack is beautiful and deserves to be featured at the front. I also find this useful when you're wearing a coat or piece that isn't comfortable under a backpack. An easy way to style your backpacks here for fall/winter is to know that they look great with combat boots. The pairing just works really well and you don't have to worry about comfort of that day out.

Designer Backpacks

Designer backpacks are a huge inspiration when it comes to styling. We especially love the Louis Vuitton backpack because of its small size and multi-wearability. You can wear it regularly as a backpack, sling it to the side, or even wear it as a crossbody. Designer backpacks are really chic and even though they're not easily accessible, they're a great way to get ideas on what to look for in backpack so you can wear it everyday.

