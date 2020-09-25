2
Fashion

by Farida Abdel Malek

Friday Fashion Fits: 26 Backpack Outfit Ideas and How to Style Them

Yes, backpacks have always been something to help make you life easier in school, uni, travel, and anything that requires space and practicality. What about fashion though? It seems like you're asking the same question since you asked us to style backpacks for this week's Friday Fashion Fits. Here's how you can wear backpacks stylishly and not feel like they're ruining an outfit or a look, but actually elevating it. 

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below to see more backpack outfit ideas…

Black Backpacks

undefined

Just like with everything black is a classic you can't go wrong with, that includes a backpack. It's perfect for everyday errands when worn with your t-shirt and jeans. But you can also grab it for a dressier outfit that is still casual but with a little more glam, like these ones above. Also choosing a good quality black backpack or a faux leather one will help do the work for you. 

Dress it up

undefined

If you wanna dress things up, we suggest you go for smaller backpacks and preferably ones with a little detail and complexity in design. You can wear them with a dress, heels, or even your leather jacket. We actually love the leather jacket-backpack combo. It's an easy way to look cool in a effortless way. 

Holding backpacks like a bag

undefined

I personally love doing that, especially if your backpack is beautiful and deserves to be featured at the front. I also find this useful when you're wearing a coat or piece that isn't comfortable under a backpack. An easy way to style your backpacks here for fall/winter is to know that they look great with combat boots. The pairing just works really well and you don't have to worry about comfort of that day out. 

Designer Backpacks

undefined

Designer backpacks are a huge inspiration when it comes to styling. We especially love the Louis Vuitton backpack because of its small size and multi-wearability. You can wear it regularly as a backpack, sling it to the side, or even wear it as a crossbody. Designer backpacks are really chic and even though they're not easily accessible, they're a great way to get ideas on what to look for in backpack so you can wear it everyday. 

backpack outfit ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Annie.marianswelt.com Via Pinterest

Annie.marianswelt.com Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

theaugustdiaries.com

theaugustdiaries.com
backpack outfit ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Eonline.com

Eonline.com
backpack outfit ideas

via Pinterest

via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Beginningboutique.com

Beginningboutique.com
backpack outfit ideas

Got-bag.com

Got-bag.com
backpack outfit ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Stealthelook.com.br Via Pinterest

Stealthelook.com.br Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Harpersbazaar.com Via Pinterest

Harpersbazaar.com Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Instagram: @hypebae

Instagram: @hypebae
backpack outfit ideas

Instagram: @matildadjerf

Instagram: @matildadjerf
backpack outfit ideas

@JulesandFools Via Pinterest

@JulesandFools Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Etsy.com

Etsy.com
backpack outfit ideas

via Pinterest

via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Etsy.com Via Pinterest

Etsy.com Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Glowsly.com Via Pinterest

Glowsly.com Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

inthefrow.com

inthefrow.com
backpack outfit ideas

Whowhatwear.co.uk Via Pinterest

Whowhatwear.co.uk Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Cloveandrevel.com

Cloveandrevel.com
backpack outfit ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
backpack outfit ideas

Flauntandcenter.com

Flauntandcenter.com
backpack outfit ideas

whowhatwear.com Via Pinterest

whowhatwear.com Via Pinterest


