Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Caps...Chic, Hijab and Sporty

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Caps...Chic, Hijab and Sporty

Besides being a great tool for keeping the sun out of your face, they're also great for hiding a bad hair day and well...baseball caps look really cool. However, I personally never wear them because every time I put one on I feel like I look 12 again. But, since you guys voted for how to style caps this week, I found some fashion tips online for how to make them look chic. 

10 Shoes Every Woman Should Own

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below for some more Baseball Cap outfitt ideas...

How to Shop Online for Sunglasses and Pick the Perfect Pair

Caps and Hoops

undefined

This is a classic in the fashion world. They just really go well together, and hoops can quickly take them from looking too sporty or too simple to fashionable and chic. You can start off small with tiny hoops, if you're unsure and then build your way up. 

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Hoop Earrings

Contrast with feminine and chic

undefined

I really loved the contrast between wearing something really feminine, like a lace top, or something really chic and sophisticated, like an oversized blazer, and then pairing it with a baseball cap. There's something about that conflict that makes them really compliment and balance each other out. 

Friday Fashion Fits: The Ugly Sneakers Styling Tips You Need to Know

How to wear caps with hijab

undefined

For hijabs you can go traditional, like on the right, by wearing your hijab turban style and topping it with the hat. Or you can do something a little unconventional by actually wrapping your scarf over the cap!

19 Outfit Ideas That Hijabis Can Wear to the Gym

Sporty Chic

undefined

Then of course there's the safest option that looks just as good, which is going full on sporty, but 'make it chic'. Activewear has become a fashion statement on it's own, so don't the sportswear hold you back from taking a few #OOTD's. 

What to Wear to Your Next Job Interview, and Surely Impress Anyone!


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


Sheerluxe.com

Sheerluxe.com

Sheerluxe.com
Zara

Zara

Zara
Woahstyle.com Via Pinterest

Woahstyle.com Via Pinterest

Woahstyle.com Via Pinterest
Stylee.fr Via Pinterest

Stylee.fr Via Pinterest

Stylee.fr Via Pinterest
Instagram: @irisloveunicorns

Instagram: @irisloveunicorns

Instagram: @irisloveunicorns
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Instagram: @elaisaya

Instagram: @elaisaya

Instagram: @elaisaya
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Nike Via ASOS

Nike Via ASOS

Nike Via ASOS
Instagram: @lissyroddyy

Instagram: @lissyroddyy

Instagram: @lissyroddyy
ASOS

ASOS

ASOS
New Era Via ASOS

New Era Via ASOS

New Era Via ASOS
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
New Era Via ASOS

New Era Via ASOS

New Era Via ASOS
Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @menna_el_sonny

Instagram: @menna_el_sonny

Instagram: @menna_el_sonny


Tags: Hats  Styling tips  Style ideas  Fashion tips  Hijab fashion  Hijab tips  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Sportswear  Accessories  Summer accessories  Friday fashion fits 




