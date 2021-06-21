Staying at home facing lockdown and quarantine, we've turned to shopping online for all our essential purchases. Even though we've been talking about shopping for clothes or groceries online, a lot might feel that it's hard to shop online for sunglasses. Whenever you try to buy sunglasses online, you'll ask yourself a million questions. Starting from whether it's the right size for you, to wondering about the sunglasses that fit your face shape. If you're planning on buying a pair of sunglasses soon, read along to find how you can pick the best ones for you.

How to Shop Online for Sunglasses and Pick the Perfect Pair

There are many online shops now that offer virtual 'try on' testing using your camera so you can see how the sunglasses would look and if it suits your face shape or not. But in general, when shopping online for sunglasses, the website gives you details about all its measurements. From the size of the rims to the length of the arms, all in centimeters, which means that you should check these numbers with a measuring tape to understand how big/small it is according to your face shape and size.

Check out this average measurements for sunglasses:

Average size for sunglasses lenses: 4 to 6.2 cm

Average length of a sunglasses bridge (distance between both lenses): 1.4 to 2.4 cm

Average length for the sunglasses arms: 12 to 15 cm

The best sunglasses for oval and long face shapes









Image credits: Instagram @greceghanem, Kraywoods, Pop Sugar

If you have an oval or long face, then you are very lucky because you'll look really good wearing almost any style such as the cat eyes, aviators, and even oversized sunglasses. When you shop online for a pair of sunglasses, you can always go for larger sized ones that are 6 cm or larger. But don't forget to check your face shape and size to make sure it fits perfectly.

The best sunglasses for round face shape









Image credits: Kraywoods, Instagram@alyssainthecity, Instagram@tostos_

Many sunglasses styles fits round shaped faces, you can always rely on square, rectangle or wide glasses with thick rims. These styles will guarantee you a stylish look. You can go for medium lenses between 4.75 to 5.75 cm according to your face size.

The best sunglasses for square face shape









Image credits: Glowsly, Instagram@sofiarichie

Choosing a design that suits your square shaped face is very important when it comes to shopping for sunglasses online. The styles that suits you best are the round sunglasses or the geometric styles like a hexagon. Go for oversized sunglasses, those with lens width of 6 cm or more.

The best sunglasses for heart face shape









Image credits: Kraywoods, Instagram@oliviafaeh, Instagram@deborabrosa

Most sunglasses shapes suit a heart shaped face, like square, rectangular or round designs. However the thing you need to remember is to choose a smaller size, 4.5 cm or less. That way it'll perfectly suit your thin face shape.

Main Image Credits: @karenwazen