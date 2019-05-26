How to Style Your Sunglasses with Hijab According to Your Face Shape

Summer is getting hotter and going out without your sunshades is a crime against your eyes. If you are worried they won’t look good with your hijab we have got you covered. Here is how to pick and wear sunglasses with the hijab.

For those who wear the traditional hijab wrap, if you have an oval face you can always wear round circular shades.

If you have a round or heart shaped face, it will really flatter your face if you go for the cat eye sunglasses.

Oval sunglasses will literally go with everything and match all face types and they're really trending right now.



If you wear turbans, wear your veil backwards or have a small face you can actually go for bigger sunglasses like squared sunglasses or big cat eye shades.

If you have an oval face stick with round, oval or small cat sunglasses.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @shazaira