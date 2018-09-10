2
Fashion Header image fustany know which hijab wrap suits each of these different outfit styles en

| by Salma Khattab

Know Which Hijab Wrap Suits Each of These Different Outfit Styles

Amazingly and unlike how it used to be, hijab styles are diverse nowadays that no matter what your face shape is or what your style taste is, you can still find what suits you. However, it's not an easy task to pick the suitable wrap for the style you're choosing for the day. This is why we've summed up the best wraps and when they are best worn and with which style! Follow up and thank us later!

1. Boho Style

This style has been so trendy and careless, one-sided back do's suit it more and embraces the gypsy vibes of the outfit.

undefined

Instagram @noor

2. Classic/Formal Wear

Tight well wrapped headscarves match best with this style and makes it classy, preserved & exclusive.

undefined

Instagram @dalalid

3. Evening Dresses

Surprisingly, both back do and ordinary wraps suit this category. It really depends on your evening dress. As long as nothing exceptional will be hidden by the ordinary wrap, you can just pick what really makes you comfortable.

undefined

Instagram @sarasabry

4. Daily Casual

Loose wraps are the perfect choice for casual outfits since it gives more freedom in movement and at the same time allows you to spice up your look with an earring.

undefined

Instagram @marwaatik

5. Sportive Style

Ordinary wraps fit the most in this style. Most probably you will be putting on your jumper/sweatshirt and sneakers, so whether you choose to tighten it up or loosen your scarf, both match perfectly with the sportive style.

undefined

Instagram @eslimah

6. Comfy Style

Loose clothes just need to be in contrast with tight yet modest wraps. That's why the well wrapped style also fits here the most!

undefined

Instagram @leenalghouti

7. Beach Wear

Up do's (turbans) are just what's made for this category. They're easy, flexible and unique!

undefined

Instagram @sarasabry


Main Image Credits by order: Instagram @sarasabry , @noor , @dalalid

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You'll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



Tags: Hijab  Hijab fashion  Hijab style ideas  Hijab wrap ideas  Hijab 2018  Patterned hijab scarf   Scarf  Silk scarf  Scarf accessories  Headscarf  Modest fashion  Dresses  Dresses 2018 


