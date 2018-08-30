Hijabi Bloggers Who Are Upping the Headscarf Game in the Most Stylish Way!

For years, the hijab used to have only one, or a maximum of two forms of wraps. This made hijabis unable to wear whatever they wanted. Nowadays, fashion trends have changed a lot of standards, making it possible for every girl wanting to wear a headscarf, to still keep up with every new fashion trend.

We all know that many international fashion brands have been creating special lines for hijabis, and today, a hijabi can easily pick any outfit from almost any runway! Another strong force making its way in the world of fashion, is the roar that hijabi fashionistas, bloggers and models created for the past couple of years. With only a touch of a hand and a swipe on your Instagram, you'll find the following Instagram hijabi stars shining, and showing us numerous styles of modest fashion.

1 Nabilah Kariem Peck She simply succeeds in wearing dresses (and more) while still maintaining covering her hair and being modest. She does a scarf wrap that looks like a girly pony tail! She also aces wearing hats and head accessories which is really amazing! Image Credits: Instagram @nabilahkariem

2 Maria Alia She knows well how to mix being modest but still be up-to-date! She also unwillingly teaches any hijabi how she could use bright colors to embrace her head scarf. Image Credits: Instagram @mariaalia

3 Sara Sabry Not only that she's a sweetheart, but also she always wins our souls by acing how to be feminine as well! She shows her fun soul through her outfits, and when it comes to dresses, she succeeds in making it modest, chic and unique! Image Credits: Instagram @sarasabry

4 Sally Ashour Sally always wraps her hijab differently. She also picks outfits we'd probably think of as 'difficult to wear on a headscarf' and prove us all wrong! She also picks calm earth colors which always adds elegance to her style! Image Credits: Instagram @sallyomo

5 Noor Tagouri She is the best teacher that could show a hijabi how to shine in her personality and show it through her clothes! with a loose elegant headscarf wrap, Noor never fails to cover up yet maintain her style! Image Credits: Instagram @noor

6 Marwa Atik She knows how to match soft colors with fierce ones to come up with a unique outfit. Marwa also wraps her hijab loosely yet in a modest way that doesn't show any hair. With this style, you can even manage to wear your favorite pair of earrings! Image Credits: Instagram @marwaatik

7 KD SISTERS STYLE Those two cute fashionable hijabi siblings present us a vareity of fabrics and patterns that we never imagined could match headscarves! Image Credits: Instagram @kd_sisters_style





Main image credits: Instagram @nabilahkariem