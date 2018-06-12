Eid 2018
Fashion Header image fustany fashion stylish mums hijab pregnant style hijabi blogger

| by Farida Abdel Malek

11 Looks by a Hijabi Blogger to Help Revamp Your Pregnancy Wardrobe

Eid Al Fitr Fashion is upon us and if you're celebrating two things this year, where one of them is having a baby then you might fall in love with this Hijabi blogger's maternity looks. Her name is Sarah Mouslli, she's an interior and fashion designer and is currently 8 months pregnant, and she knows how to style her cute baby bump and show how not constricting pregnancy wear can actually be. 

Celebrate this Eid with your baby bump and get inspired by these really cool looks of Sarah Mouslli, she plays around with color, layers and even thrown on heels! Her style is easy and comfortable yet very chic and put together. 

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Instagram: @saramouslli

