10 Shoes Every Woman Should Own

Never put a foot wrong again, because I got you a list of the 10 shoes that every woman should own! I know that it might be tempting to have a shoe closet full of statement heels, or pile up on ballerina flats because they're just so comfy. However, you need to invest in a shoe collection, which includes the basic types of shoes that every woman should have. That way, you'll be ready for any occasion with the perfect pair of shoes to match your look. Now check out the 10 necessary (and classic) types of shoes every woman should own, and complete your collection if you have any missing!

1. Nude Pumps

A pair of nude pumps will "literally" go with everything! Need a styling trick to elongate your legs? Wear a pair of nude pumps, and you'll instantly create an illusion of longer legs - that's why they're one of the most flattering types of shoes that you should own. Make sure to pick the nude pumps with a shade that matches your skin tone, preferably with a low cut from the front, to trick the eyes into thinking your legs are actually longer. A pointy toe is always a plus!

2. Black Sandals

Black sandals are an essential in the list of shoes that every should own, because they can take you from a day to night look; you can wear them all day at work and still have them on for your girls' night out. No shoe collection is complete without a pair of black sandals, so pick a sleek style that has comfortable heels, with slim straps. You have to know that the wider the ankle straps, the shorter your legs will look.

3. Statement Heels

Do you dress from the shoes up? Statement heels will make you want to put on your shoes first, and then decide on your whole outfit! Pick a pair of heels that's eye-catching, it could be pumps with an animal print, a vibrant color, quirky fabric, or unexpected details. Statement heels are the type of shoes that lift up your mood when you wear them, instant happy feet!

4. Metallic Sandals

Metallic sandals are an essential finishing touch to all your evening looks. Whether silver-toned or gold-toned, every woman definitely needs a pair of sexy metallic sandals to go with her glamorous looks, for parties and weddings. Bear in mind that your metallic sandals need to be comfortable, because most probably, when you wear them, you'll be dancing all night long!

5. Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are the type of shoes that you can wear day or night, year-round. They will work for the office, for running errands, and even for a hangout with your family or friends, as they're an elegant alternative to high heels. Invest in a pair of ballet flats that's comfortable, with soft leather and a cushioned insole. Black, red, beige, or leopard-print ballet flats are the most popular choices, as they match with the majority of outfits.

6. Flat Sandals

You can't survive the summertime without a pair of flat sandals! Work your summer outfits with flat sandals, that are preferably embellished or fun-colored for a outstanding look. The most important thing to remember, is that sandals and pedicures go hand-in-hand, so don't you forget to wear your pretty flat sandals without having a cool shade of nail polish on.

7. Nude Wedges

If you want to look taller, but you don't really fancy the pain that comes with high heels, then a pair of wedges will be your best friend, as they're so easy to walk in. The practical wedge heel sandals will provide you with some height, without sacrificing any comfort. Nude wedges are especially perfect for spring and summer, for the garden parties or beach weddings, when walking in thin stiletto heels is a huge no-no.

8. Ankle Boots

When the weather starts transitioning from summer to fall, and from winter to spring, ankle boots will always be there for you! Pick ankle boots with a neutral hue for a cow-boy inspired look, or get them black with buckles and zippers for a biker-inspired look.

9. Knee Boots

Knee boots that look like riding shoes are an absolute must-have for your winter looks. A flat knee boot will protect you from the chilly weather, worn with thick tights or leggings. Go for black or brown leather knee boots, as they can stay in shape much more than suede.

10. Sneakers

A list of shoes that every should have is not complete without sneakers! Gone are the days when sneakers were only worn with sportswear, so make sure your shoe closet includes a pair of sneakers, because they're on trend now more than ever. Wear your sneakers with everything from jeans, to skirts and dresses. As a start, invest in a classic pair of sneakers from Converse or Vans, and then you can grow your sneaker collection by adding more funky styles.

