Wedding season is upon us, and the one thing every bride should be on the hunt for, besides her wedding dress, is a perfect pair of shoes. Just like every bride gives a lot of thought into how she would like her dress to be, and reflect her personality, attention must be given to the shoes too. So, whatever kind of bride you would like to be on your wedding day, you're bound to swoon over at least one of the pair of shoes below!



1. The Beach Bride

If it’s always been your dream to have your wedding by the beach, then you definitely need to invest in a good pair of sandals. Go for something comfortable yet sparkly, to add that bride-like touch to your look.

2. The Classic Bride

For the bride who always dreamed of a classic bridal look, there is nothing more elegant than a pair of white heels with a simple floral design.





3. The Dancer

If you are going to be the bride who doesn’t sit down, and plan to dance the night away, then you definitely need a pair of super comfortable, sparkly sneakers.





4. The Bride Who Wants to Look Tall, but Be Comfortable

We have one word for you; WEDGES! It’s the perfect pair of shoes to balance comfort and height. Go for a pair of wedges that has some cute detail to complete your bridal look.

5. The Bride Who Doesn’t Want to Look Taller Than Her Man

No judgment ladies, it’s totally okay if you want to rock a pair of flats, so the groom can look tall dark and handsome. We recommend ballerinas, just make sure to break them in before your wedding day, so that you can avoid blisters.





6. The Mrs. Louboutin

Some brides dream of adding the red sole touch to their wedding look, and what better than a perfect pair of bridal Christian Louboutin to fulfill your dream.





7. The Carrie Bradshaw Bride

Looking for your something blue? How about going for the classic blue Manolo Blahnik shoes, and channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw.









Main Image Credits: New Seasons Photography