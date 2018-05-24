28 Looks to Help You Pick the Perfect Shoes for Your Abaya

Abayas and Kaftans are among the most used items of clothing in the month of Ramadan. Abaya designs have been getting more creative and Abayas have been given more attention by luxury fashion houses, setting the trend for the high street.



With an Abaya or a Kaftan, you want the perfect pair of shoes, the one that's going to peak through its length, flatter it, and give it more flow. Here are a few simple ways to help guide you pick the perfect pair:

The Casual Abaya:

For a casual look, go for flat shoes or pointed ones with all the different colors and designs, you play around with them and pick the ones most flattering to your look.

The Dress-like Abaya:

Recently Abayas designed like dresses have been very popular and in. They are usually made from cotton or lycra, and as for the design, it is very simple with plain colors and no embellishments. In this case, you will want to accessorize a lot! Go for shoes that are flat and have an open toe to flatter the minimalistic look.

The Night Out Abaya:

If you're going for a more glamours Abaya with some color and glam, don't forget to go for the heel!. Take your night out look all the way and let heel move your Abaya's ends perfectly.

The Laid-back Abaya: White sneakers are your best friend here. These Abayas are for your lazy mornings. It has minimal details and an easy-breezy look.