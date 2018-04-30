Your Ramadan Gatherings Just Got More Fancy with Michael Kors' Capsule Collection

Ramadan is the season of what we like to call humble glamour. The holy month is about modesty but our Arab culture does not like to hold back on their fashion statements and festivities.



Your Ramadan gatherings are filled with gorgeous Ramadan inspired fashion, and Michael Kors well aware of that released their Ramadan capsule collection in an event in Dubai at the beginning of April.

The event displayed the glamorous collection that includes 19 pieces of clothes and accessories. The 6 handbag styles are made for the Middle East exclusively for the month of Ramadan.

The clothing items include two navy modest kaftans. One of them is imprinted with gold foil to complete the theme and complement the bags and sandals.





Now scroll down to see the rest of the beautiful collection!