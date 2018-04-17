Summer Essentials: The 5 Biggest Sandal Trends to Look for

Okay girls, so, summer just hit us a little bit early this year, and to be honest, I am not really sad about it, because this means that I'll get to throw my socks back into the drawer, and take out my sandals. Free the toes at last! Wait, I'll just have to get a mani-pedi first.

Anyway, so, to be ahead of everyone else, I did a little research, and some fashion forecasting, and found out about the 5 biggest sandal trends to look for this summer, and they are:

1. Strappy Mules:

I LOVE mules because they're so feminine and cute, and when I found this sexy pair at Topshop, I put them on my shopping list.

2. Slide sandals:

Slides have been trending since last summer, and they're staying with us this year too, and, can I even complain? They're so comfy, and they come in very chic designs now, like this one I found at Zara.

3. Jelly slides:

Well, I have some mixed feelings about this one, but I can totally imagine some girls rocking these Charles & Keith jelly slides in the coolest way on the beach this year. Are you up for a challenge?





4. Ankle strapped - block heels sandals:

Ankle Straps are cute, and so are block heels, so, get yourself one before anyone else for summer night outs. They're so comfy, yet sexy for parties. Can I have this one please Aldo?





5. Sneaker-inspired sandals:

Listen girls, I found every designer and every shop displaying those sandals, they're not pretty, but I can already feel my feet feeling comfortable and airy. So, if you're up for a little fashion risk, you can find this pair at Charles & Keith.



