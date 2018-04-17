Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories sandals summer trends main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Summer Essentials: The 5 Biggest Sandal Trends to Look for

Okay girls, so, summer just hit us a little bit early this year, and to be honest, I am not really sad about it, because this means that I'll get to throw my socks back into the drawer, and take out my sandals. Free the toes at last! Wait, I'll just have to get a mani-pedi first.

Anyway, so, to be ahead of everyone else, I did a little research, and some fashion forecasting, and found out about the 5 biggest sandal trends to look for this summer, and they are:

1. Strappy Mules:

I LOVE mules because they're so feminine and cute, and when I found this sexy pair at Topshop, I put them on my shopping list.

Fustany fashion accessories trending sandals for this summer strappy mules topshop copy

2. Slide sandals:

Slides have been trending since last summer, and they're staying with us this year too, and, can I even complain? They're so comfy, and they come in very chic designs now, like this one I found at Zara.

Fustany fashion accessories trending sandals for this summer zara copy  

3. Jelly slides:

Well, I have some mixed feelings about this one, but I can totally imagine some girls rocking these Charles & Keith jelly slides in the coolest way on the beach this year. Are you up for a challenge? 

Fustany fashion accessories trending sandals for this summer double buckle jelly sliders charles keith copy 

4. Ankle strapped - block heels sandals:

Ankle Straps are cute, and so are block heels, so, get yourself one before anyone else for summer night outs. They're so comfy, yet sexy for parties. Can I have this one please Aldo?

Fustany fashion accessories trending sandals for this summer ankle strap block heel aldo copy

5. Sneaker-inspired sandals:

Listen girls, I found every designer and every shop displaying those sandals, they're not pretty, but I can already feel my feet feeling comfortable and airy. So, if you're up for a little fashion risk, you can find this pair at Charles & Keith.

Fustany fashion accessories trending sandals for this summer sneakers inspired sandals charles keith copy

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Summer Essentials: The 5 Biggest Sandal Trends to Look for

Sneaker Sandals - Charles & Keith

Sneaker Sandals - Charles & Keith
Summer Essentials: The 5 Biggest Sandal Trends to Look for

Jelly Slides - Charles & Keith

Jelly Slides - Charles & Keith
Summer Essentials: The 5 Biggest Sandal Trends to Look for

Slide Sandals - Zara

Slide Sandals - Zara
Summer Essentials: The 5 Biggest Sandal Trends to Look for

Strappy Mules - Topshop

Strappy Mules - Topshop
Summer Essentials: The 5 Biggest Sandal Trends to Look for

Block Heels- Aldo

Block Heels- Aldo

Tags: Accessories  Summer 2018  Summer fashion  Summer fashion 2018  Summer accessories  Sandals  Summer sandals  Summer trends 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑