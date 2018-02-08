How to Take Care of Your Neglected Feet This Winter

Let’s be frank about this, regular pedicures are only a thing during spring and summer. When the boots are on and the sandals are off, our feet are left dry, looking sad and neglected. Now is the time to change that. Before you know it, spring will be upon us and it will take more than a week to repair the damage.

1. First, let’s take care of the dryness. Next time you take a shower, make sure you use a nice strong scrub to flake away all the dry, dead skin that's been accumulating during the cold months. Something like a coffee scrub or a homemade sugar scrub will do the job.

2. Apply the heaviest foot cream you can find. A cream with concentrated shea butter would be great. Apply it on and focus on the soles and the sides of your big toes.

3. Moisturize! Moisturize! Keep your foot cream on your bedside table. Place another one in your living room. Put them around your house, to remind you to apply your foot cream as much as possible. This will speed up the process and maintain the smoothness as much as possible.

4. This might sound unappealing, but moisture socks are miracle workers. They are specially-made socks that help lock in the moisture, so your feet could absorb the lotion better. A less powerful but also effective alternative would be to create your own moisture sock at home, by wearing a normal cotton sock over your heavy foot cream.

5. When you start noticing a change in the texture of your feet, you can now take care your toenails. Use almond oil to revive your cuticles, push them back, give your nails a quick file and pamper yourself with favorite wintery nail color!