Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories dad ugly sneakers balenciaga mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

18 Photos That Will Change Your Mind About The "Ugly Dad Sneakers" Trend

The "Ugly Dad Sneakers" trend has been all over the internet and the streets of fashion week. And yes, I understand, they're shocking and hard to accept. It actually took me a while to see how they can be worn with everyday outfits!

The Balenciaga Triple S trainers are among the most popular "Ugly Dad Sneakers." Models, bloggers and fashion fanatics are in love with them and I've got to say, the more you look at them, the more they start looking cool and wearable. That's why I decided to gather some outfit ideas featuring the Balenciaga Triple S shoes to prove my point.

Would you invest in a pair of ugly sneakers? If you would, and you're looking for styling ideas, here are some street style looks I found that are more than convincing of the quirky trend.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @stelouchebabouche and @lissyroddyy

The way you accessorize will make or break your outfit! So read more from our Accessories section here.



Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Instagram: @threadsstyling

Instagram: @threadsstyling
Instagram: @threadsstyling
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Instagram: @aylin_koenig

Instagram: @aylin_koenig
Instagram: @aylin_koenig
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Instagram: @bycamelia

Instagram: @bycamelia
Instagram: @bycamelia
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Instagram: @gildaambrosio

Instagram: @gildaambrosio
Instagram: @gildaambrosio
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Instagram: @chiaraferragni

Instagram: @chiaraferragni
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Balenciaga Triple S Trainers

Tags: Fashion  Fashion 101  Fashion 2018  Fashion bloggers  Celebrity fashion  Shoe designer  Balenciaga  Shoes  Statement shoes  Sneakers  White sneakers  Street style  Street style fashion  Style  Style 101  Style ideas 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑