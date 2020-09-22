Make Your Pick From the Latest Denim Jeans Trends for 2020-2021

Thinking of revamping your wardrobe and buying some of the latest denim trends? Even though jeans are a classic, jeans trends come and go. Yes they last a while, but there's always a new trend to look out for and try. So we've gathered some of the best jeans trends for 2020-2021...

Scroll down to the gallery to see what jeans are in style...

Denim Jeans Trends 2020-2021:

1. Different kinds of cropped jeans

Yes, cropped jeans are still here to stay in a lot of different styles; slim, wide and straight. Get your hands on one!

2. Baggy jeans trend

Do you remember years ago when the baggy jeans were THE thing. I personally had a pair. Anyways, they're a big trend for 2020 and the new year in different styles and colors.

3. Slouchy jeans trend

Slouchy jeans have been a very hot trend lately, you'll find a lot of fashion bloggers wearing them. They're mostly the same fit and style, but they come a lot of different colors and washes.

4. Flared jeans

We can't help but talk about flared jeans, they've been back for a while now and along with being somewhat of a cool statement, they're great for elongating the figure.

5. Pleated jeans

Pleats in jeans are just as awesome as with skirts, they give the pants a very unique flattering look, no matter how simple they are. They can also completely turn around a look. The pleats can be only at the pocket or along the length of the pants.

6. Two Tone jeans trend

This trend is a bold girl's next favorite thing. Instead of wearing your regular jeans just as is, find your statement in a two toned one, that you can still wear casually but with an added flair.

7. Patchwork jeans trend

Patchwork denim is really popular and who doesn't love a play on different fabrics and constrasting colors? The jeans look really cool and unique and are the easiest way to make your outfit stand out.