Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021 mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

Make Your Pick From the Latest Denim Jeans Trends for 2020-2021

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Thinking of revamping your wardrobe and buying some of the latest denim trends? Even though jeans are a classic, jeans trends come and go. Yes they last a while, but there's always a new trend to look out for and try. So we've gathered some of the best jeans trends for 2020-2021...

Scroll down to the gallery to see what jeans are in style...

Denim Jeans Trends 2020-2021:

1. Different kinds of cropped jeans

undefined

Yes, cropped jeans are still here to stay in a lot of different styles; slim, wide and straight. Get your hands on one!

2. Baggy jeans trend

undefined

Do you remember years ago when the baggy jeans were THE thing. I personally had a pair. Anyways, they're a big trend for 2020 and the new year in different styles and colors. 

3. Slouchy jeans trend

 undefined

Slouchy jeans have been a very hot trend lately, you'll find a lot of fashion bloggers wearing them. They're mostly the same fit and style, but they come a lot of different colors and washes.

4. Flared jeans

 undefined

We can't help but talk about flared jeans, they've been back for a while now and along with being somewhat of a cool statement, they're great for elongating the figure.

5. Pleated jeans

undefined 

Pleats in jeans are just as awesome as with skirts, they give the pants a very unique flattering look, no matter how simple they are. They can also completely turn around a look. The pleats can be only at the pocket or along the length of the pants.

6. Two Tone jeans trend

 undefined

This trend is a bold girl's next favorite thing. Instead of wearing your regular jeans just as is, find your statement in a two toned one, that you can still wear casually but with an added flair. 

7. Patchwork jeans trend

undefined

Patchwork denim is really popular and who doesn't love a play on different fabrics and constrasting colors? The jeans look really cool and unique and are the easiest way to make your outfit stand out.


denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Detailsblog.net

Detailsblog.net
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Mujerde10.com

Mujerde10.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Fashionjackson.com

Fashionjackson.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Trendblog.app

Trendblog.app
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Okchicas.com

Okchicas.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Statementaura.com

Statementaura.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Rgproprio.com

Rgproprio.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Maddieelizabeth.com

Maddieelizabeth.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Southerncurlsandpearls.com

Southerncurlsandpearls.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Revicedenim.com

Revicedenim.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Revicedenim.com

Revicedenim.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Revicedenim.com

Revicedenim.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Flickr.com

Flickr.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Fashiion-gone-rouge.tumblr.com

Fashiion-gone-rouge.tumblr.com
denim jeans fashion trends 2020 2021

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest


