30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Pleated skirts have become a classic piece in a lot of women's closets. If you're currently looking for fall and winter outfit ideas, you should definitely consider pleated skirts! To convince you we're showing you 30 ways to style pleated skirts this fall and winter season.
These wispy pleated skirts can be worn in so many ways, and for many different occasions. After a while, a pleated skirt will surely be one of your favorite items in your wardrobe. Pleated skirts go with so many things and can be worn in a lot of different ways.
Here are some basic fall/winter items that you can style with pleated skirts:
- Jumpers
- Hoodies
- Leather jacket
- Wool blazer
- Trench coats
- Faux fur coats
- Any coats really...
- Knee-high boots
- Belts
- Turtle neck sweaters
- Aviator jacket
- Belt bags
Also, you should know that Metallic and leather pleated skirts look really cool for fall and winter outfits, and yes you can totally wear them during the day. Leather pleated skirts will also help keep you a little warm if you're worried about that.
However, remember that you can always wear tights underneath and if you're wearing knee-high boots they can also keep you warm. You can try to coordinate this outfit for the days where you're going to be spending more time indoors but a nice thick coat should keep you warm.
Now scroll through to see these 30 ways to style pleated skirts this fall and winter season...
Looking for more outfit inspirations? Check out our Style Ideas section here.
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Maja Why Via Who What Wear
Pleated Skirts Street Style
Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest
PopSugar Via Pinterest
A Love Is Blind Via Who What Wear
Via Pinterest
Asia Typek Via Refinery29.com
The-atlantic-pacific.com
Whowhatwear.co.uk Via Pinterest
The-atlantic-pacific.com
Wendyslookbook.com
The Style Stalker Via Who What Wear
Via Pinterest
Queenhorsfall.com
Styledumonde.com
The-atlantic-pacific.com
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.