30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Pleated skirts have become a classic piece in a lot of women's closets. If you're currently looking for fall and winter outfit ideas, you should definitely consider pleated skirts! To convince you we're showing you 30 ways to style pleated skirts this fall and winter season.

These wispy pleated skirts can be worn in so many ways, and for many different occasions. After a while, a pleated skirt will surely be one of your favorite items in your wardrobe. Pleated skirts go with so many things and can be worn in a lot of different ways.

Here are some basic fall/winter items that you can style with pleated skirts:

- Jumpers

- Hoodies

- Leather jacket

- Wool blazer

- Trench coats

- Faux fur coats

- Any coats really...

- Knee-high boots

- Belts

- Turtle neck sweaters

- Aviator jacket

- Belt bags

Also, you should know that Metallic and leather pleated skirts look really cool for fall and winter outfits, and yes you can totally wear them during the day. Leather pleated skirts will also help keep you a little warm if you're worried about that.

However, remember that you can always wear tights underneath and if you're wearing knee-high boots they can also keep you warm. You can try to coordinate this outfit for the days where you're going to be spending more time indoors but a nice thick coat should keep you warm.

Now scroll through to see these 30 ways to style pleated skirts this fall and winter season...