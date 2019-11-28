2
Fall 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany's Daily Horoscopes

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas street style pleated skirts for fall winter mainimage

| by Zeina Tawfik

30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Pleated skirts have become a classic piece in a lot of women's closets. If you're currently looking for fall and winter outfit ideas, you should definitely consider pleated skirts! To convince you we're showing you 30 ways to style pleated skirts this fall and winter season.

These wispy pleated skirts can be worn in so many ways, and for many different occasions. After a while, a pleated skirt will surely be one of your favorite items in your wardrobe. Pleated skirts go with so many things and can be worn in a lot of different ways. 

Here are some basic fall/winter items that you can style with pleated skirts:

- Jumpers

- Hoodies

- Leather jacket

- Wool blazer

- Trench coats

- Faux fur coats

- Any coats really...

- Knee-high boots

- Belts

- Turtle neck sweaters

- Aviator jacket

- Belt bags

Also, you should know that Metallic and leather pleated skirts look really cool for fall and winter outfits, and yes you can totally wear them during the day. Leather pleated skirts will also help keep you a little warm if you're worried about that. 

However, remember that you can always wear tights underneath and if you're wearing knee-high boots they can also keep you warm. You can try to coordinate this outfit for the days where you're going to be spending more time indoors but a nice thick coat should keep you warm. 

Now scroll through to see these 30 ways to style pleated skirts this fall and winter season...

Looking for more outfit inspirations? Check out our Style Ideas section here.


Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Maja Why Via Who What Wear

Maja Why Via Who What Wear
Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style

Pleated Skirts Street Style
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

PopSugar Via Pinterest

PopSugar Via Pinterest
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

A Love Is Blind Via Who What Wear

A Love Is Blind Via Who What Wear
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Asia Typek Via Refinery29.com

Asia Typek Via Refinery29.com
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

The-atlantic-pacific.com

The-atlantic-pacific.com
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Whowhatwear.co.uk Via Pinterest

Whowhatwear.co.uk Via Pinterest
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

The-atlantic-pacific.com

The-atlantic-pacific.com
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Wendyslookbook.com

Wendyslookbook.com
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

The Style Stalker Via Who What Wear

The Style Stalker Via Who What Wear
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Queenhorsfall.com

Queenhorsfall.com
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

Styledumonde.com

Styledumonde.com
30 Trendy Ways to Style Pleated Skirts This Season

The-atlantic-pacific.com

The-atlantic-pacific.com


You might also like




Tags: Style ideas  Skirts  Midi skirts  Maxi skirt  Pleated skirts  Street style  Street style fashion  Outfits  Outfit ideas  Daily outfit ideas  Fall trends  Fall 2019  Fall fashion 2019  Winter fashion 2020  Winter fashion  Fall style ideas  Cute outfit ideas  Fall colorful outfits 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑