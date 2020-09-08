The Best Evening Dress Trends for 2020 Wedding Guests

Is you have a wedding or engagement coming up or even if you're prepping for prom, you're probably looking for the latest evening dress trends.This is why I gathered in this article ideas for dresses to wear to a wedding and our favorite looks from bloggers that would be perfect wedding guest dresses and amazing pieces for formal events.

Evening Dresses 2020:

Polka dot evening dresses

Polka dot dresses are really popular this summer and they can still be your choice for any event coming up. You can pick a fit or design that suits you. Of course, there's the classic black polka dotted dress. And for a morning wedding you can go for a tiered white one with heeled sandals.

Puff sleeved evening dresses

The 80s aren't going anywehre, puff sleeves are still everywhere and for good reason...they're gorgeous. They're also really flattering and fun on evening dresses, whether it's a long or short sleeve. In our opinion, the bigger the better. However, subtle ones can be really impactful as well.

Evening gowns with feathers

Arab bloggers, like Saudi and Kuwaiti fashion bloggers love detail and glamour. And so we found a lot of them wearing feather detailing. Nothing says glam like feathers. They're perfect for a fun night. If you're hesistant about feathers on the upper body, you can always go for the more subtle sleeve detail.

Draped off the shoulder evening dresses

Off the shoulder dresses are elegant, sexy and a classic. We especially love them when they're draped. If it's a morning outdoor event, you can go for a fun bright colored one. However, we're also obsessed with this LBD on Camila Coelho. Also, you can always go for more drama with sophisticated shoulder detail.

Evening dresses with ruffles

Dramatic layered ruffled dresses aren't going anywhere. We all still love them. If you're hesitant about trying it out, there is more than one way you can wear them. You can go for a more subtle one, like Nour Arida's. Or a feminine one like Lana El Sahely's with just tieres at the lower part of the dress.

Seuqined evening dresses

Sequins are a classic for evening or party dresses. They're flirty, chic and look great on the dance floor. It's another popular trend this year that bloggers have been loving for a special eye-catching look. They look great with short dresses. You can also go for big sequins for more drama, like Nathalie Fanj's look.

Cinched evening dresses

Cinched laces at the side or in the center of a dress are a new trend that we've been seeing a lot recently for evening dresses. We're used to seeing this detail in regular clothes, but we're even more excited about it when it comes to these chic dresses because it's really flattering. Just make sure you get one in satin or any fabric that would be fitting for an evening event.