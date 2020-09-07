How to Wear Pins and Brooches to Easily Update Your Clothes

Ladies, it's time to raid your grandmother's jewelry box, because pins and brooches can be so chic! Wondering how to wear pins and brooches in a modern way? Well, I'm just about to tell you, because styling your pins and brooches has come a long way recently, it's not just about adding them on a blouse or jacket anymore.

Pins and brooches can now be added to your favorite denim jacket or the wrist of your blouse or the neck of your drerss, to give them a cool or posh update. The options are truly endless. So we're showing you some of our favorite brooch styling ideas.

Scroll down to see 30 ideas for how to wear brooches and pins...

Is it the dress or is it a brooch? We'll never know...

Having your pin or brooch blend in the dress so much that people think it's a part of the dress is a such a cool way to go.

Go with quirky brooches

You can go with a theme like Disney or space or just throw in random cute trinkets for a stunning look.

Brooches on blazers or suits

This the most common ways to wear brooches or pins, and for good reason. It's a classic and it looks great.

How to wear brooches or pins with tops

With your tops you can wear them classicaly at the side or at the neck of a turtleneck or even at the center of your collar.

Brooch and pin clusters

We love these clusters of brooches and pins. It's such a cool way to completey trasnform a piece of clothing and you can arrange it in different ways to give you completely differently looks.

Brooches at the wrist

Don't forget the writst. You can wear your brooches like cuffling or even adorn your wrist accessory.

