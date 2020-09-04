2
Friday Fashion Fits: 36 Petite Outfit Ideas for Styling Oversized Shirts

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Friday Fashion Fits: 36 Petite Outfit Ideas for Styling Oversized Shirts

My friends are always looking for petite styling tips and they seem to stay completely away from anything oversized, especially oversized shirts. However, you know us... We're on a mission to show everyone how they can wear anything they want with the right styling tips. So, today we're showing you how to wear oversized shirts for petites. Take a look...

4 Smart Tips on How to Style Oversized Shirts

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below for 36 petite outfit ideas for oversized shirts...

70 Summer 2020 Outfit Ideas for Every Girl Out There

The classic oversized shirt and jeans, pants or shorts 

undefined

How to wear an oversized shirt with jeans, pants and shorts for petites? Well this classic outfit might be a bit of a puzzle for petites because they often feel that the oversized shirt overwhelms the outfit and drowns it. However, as we can see here there are very intelligent petite styling tricks to help you wear them comfortably. Petite styling master Dalia Nsouli does a trick we love, which is wearing an oversized half sleeve shirt. That way there isn't too much fabric to take over the look. Also styling your shirt with leggings or wearing shorts with a statement belt will really help balance the look and control the oversized-ness. Another trick we like is keeping your shirt open and fitted effortlessly, like the outfit in the middle. You can also tuck the front part in to show your shorts and give your legs more space and length. 

11 Styling Tips to Wear Your White T-shirt in Ways You Never Expected!

Keep it open

undefined

This is another trick I love, which keeping the shirt open, like a cardigan. It's incredibly flattering and perfect for beach wear. It's really flattering on petites and you can wear fitted tops and structured peices under it, if you're not wearing a swimsuit. This also allows for the look to be more balanced and for the size of the shirt to not take over your figure and body, while still having that sexy appeal and chicness of an oversized shirt.

An interesting take on an oversized shirt

undefined

We found that wearing unique designs like these, that we think still fit under the umbrella of an oversized shirt, really helps with petites as well. Wearing a shirt that's cinched at the waist, has shoulder details or cutouts, brings attention to other features in the shirt and balances out it's size. 

How to Wear Shirt Dresses During Your Pregnancy This Summer

Play around with it

undefined

Don't limit yourself to how you can wear or style your shirt. It's such a versatile piece that you can wear over and under things. You can wear a crop top over it or overalls. You can also allow it to come through under your slit skirt or tie it at the front into a knot. All of these tricks will allow you to wear an oversized shirt more often. And the additional pieces bring the look together and add more stucture to the shirt. 

9 Different Ways You Can Wear Crop Tops With the Hijab

The shirt dress

undefined

Why are we forgetting about shirt dresses? We know this might not make sense to you, since this piece is bigger than the shirt, but beleive me it's all about styling. When you try a shirt dress you'll realize how much easier it's going to be for you to throw it on because you don't have to worry about what you're going to wear underneath. Showing a bit of leg will balance it out and if it's too long, a nice pair of heels, or belt at the waist will do the trick. Don't forget the power of accessorizing. 


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @aimeesong

Instagram: @aimeesong
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @aimeesong

Instagram: @aimeesong
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @aimeesong

Instagram: @aimeesong
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @camilacoelho

Instagram: @camilacoelho
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @aimeesong

Instagram: @aimeesong
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @camilacoelho

Instagram: @camilacoelho
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @camilacoelho

Instagram: @camilacoelho
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @camilacoelho

Instagram: @camilacoelho
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @crystalinmarie

Instagram: @crystalinmarie
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @daliansouli

Instagram: @daliansouli
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @daliansouli

Instagram: @daliansouli
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @daliansouli

Instagram: @daliansouli
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @daliansouli

Instagram: @daliansouli
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @daliansouli

Instagram: @daliansouli
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @daliansouli

Instagram: @daliansouli
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @daliansouli

Instagram: @daliansouli
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @daliansouli

Instagram: @daliansouli
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @double3xposure

Instagram: @double3xposure
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @daliansouli

Instagram: @daliansouli
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @double3xposure

Instagram: @double3xposure
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @halliedaily

Instagram: @halliedaily
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @jessifrederick

Instagram: @jessifrederick
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @halliedaily

Instagram: @halliedaily
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @halliedaily

Instagram: @halliedaily
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @oliviavlopez

Instagram: @oliviavlopez
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @oliviavlopez

Instagram: @oliviavlopez
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @oliviavlopez

Instagram: @oliviavlopez
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @sincerelyjules

Instagram: @sincerelyjules
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @sincerelyjules

Instagram: @sincerelyjules
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @sincerelyjules

Instagram: @sincerelyjules
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @srhmikaela

Instagram: @srhmikaela
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @srhmikaela

Instagram: @srhmikaela
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @sincerelyjules

Instagram: @sincerelyjules
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @srhmikaela

Instagram: @srhmikaela
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @wendyslookbook

Instagram: @wendyslookbook
petite style tips for oversized shirts

Instagram: @wendyslookbook

Instagram: @wendyslookbook


Tags: Petite  Petite woman  Friday fashion fits  Oversized  Shirt dress  Shirts  White shirt  Style ideas  Style tips  Fashion tips  Outfit ideas  Summer fashion 




