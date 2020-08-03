11 Styling Tips to Wear Your White T-shirt in Ways You Never Expected!

The white t-shirt is a timeless piece that should always exist in every woman and girl’s wardrobe! The white t-shirt is one of those items that can go with anything you own, from sequin skirts to any kind of pants you have. So let me tell you about 11 styling tips for the many different ways to wear a white t-shirt...

How to Style a White T-shirt

1. Mom Jeans

Not everyone can nail the simple combo of white t-shirt and jeans, but you can with this cool tip. The best jeans cut to tuck a white t-shirt in are mom jeans or high-waist jeans in general.

Image Credits: Green Tea No Sugar Via StyleCaster

2. Leather Jacket

Feeling like a rock star this morning? High-waist jeans, a tucked in white t-shirt, a black belt and a leather jacket are your way to get the rocker look.

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

3. Sequin Skirt

Want to tone down a sequin skirt? Tuck in a white t-shirt and you’re ready to go. This goes for most statement skirts as well. A white shirt is a great way too dress them down.

4. The Silk Robe

If you want to opt for a laid-back style, then you can wear a long silk robe, a trendy pair of jeans and a white t-shirt.

Image Credits: Harper's Bazaar Via Pinterest

5. Layer

The number one styling tip this summer is wearing a white t-shirt under a slip dress or camisole!

Image Credits: Pernille Teisbaek Via Steal The Look

6. Under a Dress

A timeless styling trick is wearing a white t-shirt under a dress. This might seem risky for a lot of girls, but you won't know until you try it.

Image Credits: Z Hours Via StyleCaster

7. Midi Skirt

A midi skirt and a white t-shirt? Yes, that’s the cool way to go out in the morning! Satin skirts are really trending, so you can start from there.

Image Credits: Bedazelive Via Pinterest

8. A Suit

Cool girls wear white t-shirts with pantsuits, this way they’ll look great for a meeting and an outing!

Image Credits: Elle Victoria Adamson Via The Cut

9. Jumpsuits

You have a busy day ahead of you? Then put on a white t-shirt and a jumpsuit, yes you’ll look fabulous just like that.

Image Credits: Image Direct.com Via Daily Mail

10. Colorful Skirts

Don’t know what to match with your colorful skirt? The white t-shirt is just perfect for that situation.

Image Credits: Getty Images Via Elle

11. Any Pants!

The white t-shirt is perfect for a casual chic look, so wear it with any cool pants you own and I guarantee you a unique and simple look.

Image Credits: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Via Who What Wear