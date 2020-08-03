2
Fashion

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

11 Styling Tips to Wear Your White T-shirt in Ways You Never Expected!

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

The white t-shirt is a timeless piece that should always exist in every woman and girl’s wardrobe! The white t-shirt is one of those items that can go with anything you own, from sequin skirts to any kind of pants you have. So let me tell you about 11 styling tips for the many different ways to wear a white t-shirt...

22 Photos to Prove That You Can Wear Cute Outfits with Leggings

How to Style a White T-shirt 

1. Mom Jeans

Not everyone can nail the simple combo of white t-shirt and jeans, but you can with this cool tip. The best jeans cut to tuck a white t-shirt in are mom jeans or high-waist jeans in general.

undefined

Image Credits: Green Tea No Sugar Via StyleCaster

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Your Boyfriend Jeans Everyday

2. Leather Jacket

Feeling like a rock star this morning? High-waist jeans, a tucked in white t-shirt, a black belt and a leather jacket are your way to get the rocker look.

undefined

Image Credits: Via Pinterest 

3. Sequin Skirt

Want to tone down a sequin skirt? Tuck in a white t-shirt and you’re ready to go. This goes for most statement skirts as well. A white shirt is a great way too dress them down. 

4. The Silk Robe

If you want to opt for a laid-back style, then you can wear a long silk robe, a trendy pair of jeans and a white t-shirt. 

The Different Ways to Style Sweatpants Easily and Fashionably

undefined

Image Credits: Harper's Bazaar Via Pinterest 

5. Layer

The number one styling tip this summer is wearing a white t-shirt under a slip dress or camisole!

undefined

Image Credits: Pernille Teisbaek Via Steal The Look

40 Different Ways to Wear a White Shirt

6. Under a Dress

A timeless styling trick is wearing a white t-shirt under a dress. This might seem risky for a lot of girls, but you won't know until you try it. 

undefined

Image Credits: Z Hours Via StyleCaster

7. Midi Skirt

A midi skirt and a white t-shirt? Yes, that’s the cool way to go out in the morning! Satin skirts are really trending, so you can start from there. 

undefined

Image Credits: Bedazelive Via Pinterest

How to Get Away With Not Wearing a Bra...No One Will Ever Know!

8. A Suit

Cool girls wear white t-shirts with pantsuits, this way they’ll look great for a meeting and an outing! 

undefined

Image Credits: Elle Victoria Adamson Via The Cut

9. Jumpsuits 

You have a busy day ahead of you? Then put on a white t-shirt and a jumpsuit, yes you’ll look fabulous just like that. 

undefined

Image Credits: Image Direct.com Via Daily Mail

10. Colorful Skirts

Don’t know what to match with your colorful skirt? The white t-shirt is just perfect for that situation. 

undefined

Image Credits: Getty Images Via Elle

10 Fashion Tricks on How to Hide Your Belly Fat

11. Any Pants!

The white t-shirt is perfect for a casual chic look, so wear it with any cool pants you own and I guarantee you a unique and simple look. 

undefined

Image Credits: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Via Who What Wear


Looking for more outfit inspirations? Check out our Style Ideas section here.




