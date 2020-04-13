2
Easy Cooking
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany right bra for white tops styleaddict en

| by Salma Khattab

Wear Your Favorite White Top Confidently with These Underwear Tips

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

How many times did you have to put your favorite white shirt back to your wardrobe because you realized your bra was showing? Numerous times, no? Well, we've all been there, until fashion experts have brought us brilliant solutions. When it comes to white tops, the first thing you probably think of is: a white bra. It's time to know that this is a common mistake since a white bra will show an outline of the chest. Same goes for a white bandeau, etc. Today, I've brought you a list of underwear hacks that you didn't know ever existed!

What to wear under a white top: 

Here's how you can get away with actually not wearing a bra at all!

1. Red bra = Nude bra

Yes, you read right, RED! You probably know the nude bra tip, and how it doesn't show under your clothes if its shade is close to your skin color. However, scientifically speaking, your body has red undertones which makes a red bra with similar undertones to your's blend with your skin color. Just make sure that the red shade you pick doesn't have a pink or purple tint in it i.e. stay away from fuchsia undertones. Dark reds and reds that have burgundy hues are the best for this tip.

undefined

Image Credits: H&M

What about white pants? What should we wear under those?

2. Nude one shoulder tank top

This type of tank top or lingerie is not just perfect because it doesn't show under white tops, but it's also a magical solution for one-shouldered blouses, jumpers, shirts, etc.

undefinedundefined

3. Nude strapless bandeau

This one is a real joker! It works with t-shirts, different dresses, strapless dresses and blouses, off the shoulder tops, and so on! It's flexible, and it adjusts the chest shape in the most comfortable way.

undefinedundefined

4. Tank tops with a built in bra 


Now, you don't have to worry about a bra and you're safe to wear your white top confidently, your tank top will blend in with your shirt. Just make sure its neckline aligns with your top so you don't see it's outline under your shirt.

undefined

If you've just had a c-section, here are the best underwear options for you.

Main image credits: Instagram @styleaddict


You can now get in touch with a professional stylist to help you choose the outfits that suits your personality, age and personal taste through Ask a Stylist.


Bras to wear under white tops

www.shop.nordstrom.com

www.shop.nordstrom.com
Bras to wear under white tops

www.shop.nordstrom.com

www.shop.nordstrom.com
Bras to wear under white tops

www.laceandlocks.com

www.laceandlocks.com
Bras to wear under white tops

www.memorandum

www.memorandum
Bras to wear under white tops

www.laceandlocks.com

www.laceandlocks.com
Bras to wear under white tops

Instagram @sasha.mei

Instagram @sasha.mei
Bras to wear under white tops

Instagram @styleaddict

Instagram @styleaddict


You might also like




Tags: Style ideas  Fashion tips  Styling tips  Style tips  Tips   Clothes  White fashion  White shirt  Bras  Underwear  Underwear style guide  Lingerie  What to wear  How to wear  Fashion advice  Fashion tricks  Fashion hacks 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑