A Guide for the Perfect Invisible Underwear to Wear with White Pants

White Pants. They're diverse, chic and make really interesting outfits. However, we all know the story; you buy the perfect pair, take them home, the next time you're going out, you try them on and then reality hits... your underwear is showing. From then on, every time you open your wardrobe and think about wearing them, you change your mind to avoid the hassle.

Here are the types of underwear you can wear with white pants worry free and comfortably:

1. Thongs

A thong's disappearing quality is your best friend here. If you're already used to thongs, you're halfway there. If you don't find them comfortable, try to do some research on thongs for beginners.

Victoria's Secret

2. Nude/Skin Colored Undies

Color is probably one of the main reasons you're suffering with white pants. You want to find the perfect nude for you and watch it blend seamlessly into your legs.





Victoria's Secret



3. No Show/Invisibles

These are perfect for those really sheer linen or light white pants because they don't have seam at the edges and you can't tell when they begin and where they end.

Victoria's Secret



4. White Lace Panties

If your white pants are closer to the jeans department and are thicker than the previous ones, you can easily just rock thin white lace underwear.

Victoria's Secret



5. Boy Shorts



Boy shorts are men's given gift to us women, besides the ultimate comfort and feel for security, they also really hold and contain the butt, so you won't have to feel self conscious about white not being forgiving.





Victoria's Secret







Main Image Credits: Instagram @daniaustin