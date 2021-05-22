The Top 7 Bra Basics to Have in Your Collection

We've all experienced the daily struggles with our bras. Something that can really ruin a woman's day is an uncomfortable bra, especially if one of our favorite bras decides to betray us and the wire starts poking us. Don't worry, sister, you're not alone. We've all had this nightmare, which is why stocking your lingerie drawer with options that are both comfortable and fashionable can really help. You probably know that not all bras are comfortable, despite the fact that there are thousands to choose from. In this article, I'll help you narrow down your choices and recommend the top 7 basic bras to have in your collection.

Soft wireless bra





Image credit: Etam

If you don't like wearing bras with wires but still want something padded, a padded bra without a wire is a great option. The bra has foam-lined cups that support and shape your bust without the use of wires and is made of a super soft material.

​

Comfy Bralette













Image Credit: Oysho

If you're looking for something that's both comfortable and provides enough support, a bralette is the way to go. Some bralettes have adjustable back straps, allowing you to find your ideal fit. It is made of lace, and you can find some designs with and without pads. Also, who doesn't like lace?

A full coverage bra





Image credit: Dimparis

A full coverage bra is ideal for women who have a larger bust because it provides a firmer hold and more support than other bras. It has a wire, and some models have padded cups, while others do not. This bra lifts, shapes, and smooths your bust area.

A strapless bra for the summer





Image credit: Oysho

A strapless bra is ideal for summer because it pairs well with off-the-shoulder dresses and one-shoulder tops. It's difficult to find a strapless bra that provides both support and comfort. Oysho, on the other hand, has a good comfortable selection.

A push up bra





Image credit: Etam

A push-up bra is best for women with smaller busts or just those looking to accentuate their bust. It's made to lift your breasts and accentuate your cleavage. Push-up bras lift the bust upward and towards the center of the chest with tightly fitted wires and comfortable padding. The small cushions in the cups will make your breasts appear fuller.

A sport bra





Image credit: Oysho

This bra is designed for women who work out. It provides excellent support for the girls, preventing sagging and injury during heavy exercise. Sports bras come in a variety of styles that are suitable for a variety of sports, from low-impact yoga to high-impact running.

A classic T-shirt bra





Image credit: Etam

This is my favorite type of bra. A T-shirt bra is a smooth-looking bra that you can wear under fitted T-shirts or any other clothing. T-shirt bras are usually plain in appearance, with no lace or embroidery on the cups, so they don't show through your tops.