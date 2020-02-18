5 of the Best Places to Shop for Amazing Mom Jeans!

The hunt for the perfect pair of jeans can be exhausting, let alone mom jeans! I've personally come to hate shopping for jeans, because it's tiring and very rare to find jeans that fit perfectly and stay that way. So this article is for you and me both...

Here are the best places to buy mom jeans:

1. American Eagle





If you're looking for mom jeans for curvy girls, the verdict online seems to point towards American Eagle. Everyone knows American Eagle have some of the comfiest jeans out there but now we also know they make a great mom jeans fit for curvy girls.

2. Topshop





Topshop are pretty iconic when it comes to jeans. For most people I know, the first place they go to when shopping for denim is Topshop. From experience, their mom jeans are really nice, just make sure you go for a smaller size than the one that fits you in the store, because they tend to loosen up a lot. They also have great options for petite women.

3. Urban Outfitters





My own pair of beloved mom jeans are from Urban Outfitters. Their fit is amazing, they're not too stretchy or too rigid and the color is perfect. They have so many different fits and options to choose from, depending on your taste.

4. Levi's





You really can't beat Levi's can you? I'll never forget the first time I put on Levis' jeans, the saying 'fits like a glove' is the only way to do it justice. They took the shape of my body and stayed that way, never loosening up or stretching. Unfortunately, they weren't mom jeans and they were also ruined in a tragic nail polish accident. The point is...you can't beat Levi's. Their jeans are legendary and their mom jeans look incredible.

5. Mango

Mango has some really interesting unique mom jeans designs that make you curious to try them on. Reviews say their mom jeans are really flattering and of really good quality. They have so many different designs so I say hit the store, try them all on until you find 'the one'.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @topshop