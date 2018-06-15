15 Places in Cairo to Have the Best Breakfasts Ever!

The final days of Ramadan mark the moments you start daydreaming about morning coffee and breakfast! If you can’t stop thinking about morning coffee and breakfast like us, then you should check out this list we made for you. We gathered up 15 places in Cairo to have an appetizing breakfast this Eid!

1. Ampersand Eatery - Zamalek.

If you’re looking for a quiet garden to spend your morning at, then head to Ampersand Eatery. They serve international cuisine, and they offer you a nice place to enjoy your meal.

2. Andrea Mariouteya – New Giza, North Coast.

If you haven’t tried Andrea’s classic breakfast, then you’ve been missing out on a lot. Whether you’re staying in Cairo or travelling to the North Coast this Eid, you’ll find it.

3. Angie’s Place – The Spot New Cairo.

This place serves breakfast all day long! So, since it’s Eid, and you’re going to sleep until a late hour, then this restaurant is the right place for you. Did we mention that their food is amazing too?

4. Brioche Doree - 6th of October, Maadi, Nasr City, Zamalek, New Cairo.



Baguette, butter and jam lovers. Brioche Doree is the right place for people who enjoy French pastries, and tasty desserts.

5. Cairo Marriott Hotel – Zamalek



This old hotel that's full of heritage is many people’s favorite breakfast destination. Besides the delicious food they serve, the garden, amazing weather and joyful atmosphere accompanied with a live band, makes it so lovable.

6. Casper & Gambini’s - 6th of October, Maadi, Nasr City, New Cairo, Downtown.

Casper & Gambini’s will serve you some delicious Lebanese breakfast plates, in addition to their famous options of omelettes and pancakes.

7. Gaby’s - 6th of October, Nasr City, New Cairo.

Their delicious oriental and international food is exactly what you need to have on the first day of Eid, after 30 long days of not having any!

8. Il Mulino – Maadi, Heliopolis.

Their freshly backed pastries and delicious breakfast menu are not to be missed this Eid.





9. Kazouza – Maadi, New Cairo.

Have a big and satisfying breakfast the Egyptian way at Kazouza, they have it all!

10. Left Bank – Zamalek

If you love fresh pastries, delicious international breakfast plates, the Nile and some fresh air, then head to Left Bank for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience.

11. Ovio – 6th of October, New Cairo, Maadi.

Do you love eggs Benedict? And fresh pastries? All served deliciously? Ovio will definitely satisfy your breakfast craving this Eid.





12. Qahwa – 6th of October, New Cairo.

Their wide range of breakfast options is unbelievable, and how good the taste is will satisfy you.





13. Tamara – 6th of October, Heliopolis, New Cairo.

The best Lebanese "tarweea" in town, for the people who enjoy Lebanese food.

14. Ted’s – Nasr City.

Known for their delicious, massively big plates, their breakfast menu is nothing less than amazing.





15. Zooba – Zamalek, Heliopolis, Nasr City, New Cairo, Maadi.

Egyptian breakfast done right! If you’re craving fava beans, falafel and white cheese, then Zooba will be a good choice on the first day of Eid.