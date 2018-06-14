One of this summer’s trends is striped pants. There are so many options and so many different ways you can wear them, that you might start feeling overwhelmed every time you want to try them out. We picked out some styling and outfit ideas that can help dial down the options for you.



These pants are really cool because you can wear them casually or really dress them up. You could go for the high waisted wide legged pants that everyone is obsessed with or there’s also the option of stripped skinnies.

You can style your stripes by going for a matching two piece outfit or tucking in a white t-shirt and a pair of statement gold earrings. As for shoes there are a million options, however, I personally think they look best with sandals!





Main Image Credits: Instagram @lissy.re