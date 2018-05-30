Looks Like Oversized Suits and Blazers Are Here to Stay, We're Not Complaining

Pantsuits and oversized blazers are everywhere! We saw their popularity among celebrities in the Cannes Film Festival, and you've probably seen the barbie pink suit on Instagram a million times this year and it looks like the two piece suits are not stopping anytime soon. Street style has been also showing a lot of oversized and sometimes dress-like blazers.

This trend is going to stay all year round. In winter you can go for heavier wool-like materials, and in summer can try out showing a little leg with the trendy baggy plaid blazer. Don't be afraid to have fun with colors. Bloggers have been showing how chic red and pink can be, so maybe you can surprise everyone at your next work event.