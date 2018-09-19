Hear This Phrase No More: 'Uhm, These Pants Give You a Camel Toe'

One of the most embarrassing phenomenon that you may face with certain pants is a 'camel toe'. It happens when your pants are either too tight or too thin in the crotch region. This leads to unwanted cleavage in that area. The same thing can happen with shorts and rompers.



In order to avoid a camel toe and stop getting any comments concerning that matter, here are tips and hacks on how to never have this issue ever again:

1. Fit and fabric come first

Don't pick yoga pants or tights that are thin enough to see through. Look for workout bottoms with a wider elastic waistband that hits at the navel or right below it. Pants that are made of thinner fabrics are more flexible which make them more likely to slide between your legs. Accordingly, a wider waistband will grip your waist better than a thinner waistband so you aren't constantly pulling them up and creating an inadvertent camel toe look. When choosing rompers, try to stay away from bottoms with a shorter rise. Instead, go for pieces with a more relaxed fit through the waistline. This will allow for movement along your midsection helping you to be more flexible.

2. Pick your panties carefully

If you're wearing thin, stretchy fabrics, never go commando. Instead, wear thicker seamless panties since they are less likely to shift into the folds within the vaginal area and will give you a consistently smooth appearance, hiding any lines or creases.

3. Use panty liners, daily pads or tissues

Place the liner/daily pad in your underwear normally or try to horizontally wrap and secure it around the seat of your underwear with it. In case you were on emergency, just use a folded tissue and apply the same technique. This will give you about three additional layers of protection. This works great for both thin pants and thicker fabrics like jeans.

4. Consider linings

When shopping for workout/sportswear, look for pants with a lining built into the crotch, or leggings that have a polyester blend. The lining adds another barrier between your pants and lady parts. For sure, the more layers between the two, the less likely the fabric will be to slide into the unwanted area(s).

5. Choose darker colors

Black will never fail you; it’ll make the focus on the crotch almost disappear. You can just, never go wrong if you pick black training/yoga pants.

7. Don't wear tight belts when your pants are loose

This is because the excess fabric in the loose pants will bunch up going into the unwanted area, creating a camel toe.

8. Avoid pulling the waist up too high

Pull it just to perfectly fit and beware not to pull it higher to avoid obvious tightness around the crotch area.

9. Tie a shirt around your waist

This is a quick/emergency style hack. If you just noticed the camel toe when you are already out, try tying your (or your best friend's) shirt/jacket around your waist until you get home safely.

10. Make sure to pick the correct length of pants

Pants longer than your correct length tend to create awkwardness in the crotch area especially if you accidentally keep stepping on its ends. That's why it's crucial to pick the right size for you.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @laurabeverlin