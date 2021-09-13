How To Conceal The Belly For When You’re Not Really Feeling The Most Confident

Belly fat is so common and completely normal, regardless of what body shape we have. It’s a common misconception that some women do not have belly fat, we all do, and it makes us human. It’s the day and age for women to love their bodies if they don’t already because honestly, we deserve it. We’re all so beautiful and we sometimes don’t see it. Unfortunately, getting ready to go out is one of the most annoying times we feel this way and it's inevitable. Most of us are switching from top to top thinking no I can’t wear this (whatever that’s supposed to mean), no not with these pants and so on, and we get it, it’s a natural part of every women's body yet it makes us sometimes feel so insecure.

And although we don’t really believe in the concept that it’s something to hide, at times some of us would just like to try and make it less obvious. In a world where women should be embracing their own bodies, we should be doing so with ease, which is why it’s up to us how we want to do it. Here’s how to conceal your belly a little bit and maybe even beat the bloat. We hear you. Sometimes you feel like embracing your belly and feeling free and other times you feel like hiding it and that's okay too. These tips are just easy to do on days when you’re feeling the bloat a little extra.

1. Layering





Image credits: Pinterest

Speaking of layering, it works like magic when you want to try and dissolve certain details or areas. If you wear several layers you can do so while defining at the same time if you layer with a corset or any other defining piece.

2. Draw the attention elsewhere





Image credits: Iskra

You can try and stay away from pieces that accentuate or highlight the stomach, such as crop tops or tops with attention-grabbing details like cutouts, even though we think they look good on everyone no matter how the individual is feeling, it just makes sense if you’re already thinking about it. Instead, opt to embrace maybe a different outfit detail that day or area of the body. Go for an outfit with one print, it will create the camouflage effect with your belly.

3. Loose tops

This one is the most obvious, and not a total no no ,but more like something to try. Try and avoid pieces of clothing that are tighter and instead look for looser more breathable options, whether they be with flow or fitting.

4. Draped / ruched pieces

Image credits: Keke Palmer, Champagnemani

Draping and ruching are so in right now and honestly so cute! Go for clothes, whether a top or a dress or maybe even a skirt that is draped over the belly area. They’re absolutely everywhere and so easy to wear, you’ll thank us later for this one.

5. Dark shades

Um, hi, hello, my name is black, ever heard of me? Go for darker colours, not just black, but you can explore a bit more with other dark shades as well. This to me isn’t a tip, it’s a lifestyle. The week and a half leading up to my period, I look like someone from my immediate family has passed. With the specific intention of trying to avoid attention in the stomach area in mind, we’d avoid prints and patterns too.

6. The good old underwear trick





Image credits: Pinterest

I don’t know where you guys have been, but I’ve been doing this since probably about 2012. Panties with bands or high waisted ones apart from being super comfy to wear when placed exactly on or around the middle of the belly pooch flatten the curve right down. Trust us.

7. Long tops are just oversized, and we love them





Image credits: Pinterest

I mean if Rihanna wears it it's approved, right? No, but seriously, an oversized shirt or t-shirt is the easiest thing to do ever, a staple outfit even. You can pair this outfit a million ways, with cool funky shirts, basics or maybe even graphic tees.

8. The material





Image credits: Pinterest

We’d stay away from clingy materials, as the whole reason we’re thinking this way is that we need a little extra push to feel confident, pieces that grab onto the area we’re hesitant about will do the complete opposite. We wish we didn't have to feel this way, to begin with, either.

`9. How to hide belly fat in jeans





Image credits: Pinterest

When it comes to jeans, pick a mid-rise pair as it sits flat on your stomach or a high waisted one because it sits above. Avoid low-waist jeans which would give a push-up effect to your belly and hence highlighting the belly.

10. Shapewear and corsets!





Image credits: House of GA

Shapewear holds up the tummy while defining the waist and you can wear anything you like on top of it. Corsets are so trendy right now and despite corset tops being the version of corsets we have always known we’ve been seeing corset pants like the one above and we’re in love.

Rewritten & Edited by: Sara Ismail