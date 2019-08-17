6 Fashion Hacks Everyone Needs to Know to Save Any Embarrassing Situation

As you scroll down you will find some time-saver style hacks to help you out in any awkward condition as you’re heading out:

1. Remove oil stains from a purse or shoes by scattering baby powder on the soiled spot and letting it sit overnight.

2. If you’re layering small chain necklaces, avoid a tangled mess by using multi-hook clasp.

3. Denim: wash your favorite jeans without the color changes, especially with black. So there are two tricks: one, wash them inside out, or two, put them in a ziplock bag and in the freezer overnight.

4. Hiding bra straps by taking a hair tie and wrap it behind both straps and through itself. It will hold into a knot and hide the straps by pulling them together.

5. Use hairspray to prevent a run in tights from worsening.

6. Use a velvet hanger on clothing to get rid of deodorant stains.

7. Spray lemon juice on yellow pit stains before you put the shirt in the wash.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @sierrafurtado