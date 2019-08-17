2
Eid Adha 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas fashion hacks everyone needs to know to save any embarrassing situation mainimage

| by Nour El Bakry

6 Fashion Hacks Everyone Needs to Know to Save Any Embarrassing Situation

As you scroll down you will find some time-saver style hacks to help you out in any awkward condition as you’re heading out:

1. Remove oil stains from a purse or shoes by scattering baby powder on the soiled spot and letting it sit overnight. 

2. If you’re layering small chain necklaces, avoid a tangled mess by using multi-hook clasp. 

3. Denim: wash your favorite jeans without the color changes, especially with black. So there are two tricks: one, wash them inside out, or two, put them in a ziplock bag and in the freezer overnight. 

4. Hiding bra straps by taking a hair tie and wrap it behind both straps and through itself. It will hold into a knot and hide the straps by pulling them together.

5. Use hairspray to prevent a run in tights from worsening. 

6. Use a velvet hanger on clothing to get rid of deodorant stains. 

7. Spray lemon juice on yellow pit stains before you put the shirt in the wash.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @sierrafurtado

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.




You might also like




Tags: Fashion hacks  Fashion tips  Fashion tricks  Denim  Accessories  Bras  Deodorant  Stains  Baby powder 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑