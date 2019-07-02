July 02, 2019 03:53 PM | by Omneya Hossam
How to Accessorize for the Beach Comfortably and in Style
Going to the beach always means minimal clothes, a swimsuit and a simple beach coverup along with your beach bag and a pair of slippers. You may think you're good to go, but what about accessories? I know what you're thinking but yes beach accessories exist and they will very much upgrade your beach look. If you were wondering how to wear accessories to the beach, Take a look at these tips before heading for your summer getaway.
Necklaces
Necklaces are great accessories, wear a simple coin necklace or layer them. Make sure they are simple and basic, nothing with too many colors or charms, which might annoy you when you've just gotten out of the water. Gold accessories go best with tanned skin and white charms will also be very complimentary.
Earrings
Hoop earrings are great for a beach look. Go for a small or a medium size one, as you don't want the earring to weigh your ear down or get caught with your hair. Dangling earrings that are made of sea shells are also a great option to consider.
Bracelets and Anklets
Both should reflect the summer spirit and give that summery vibe. Seashell anklets and bracelets are really trending now. You can also try silver if you have cool undertones or still haven't gotten a tan.
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.