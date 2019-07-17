2
Fashion

by Omneya Hossam

High Waisted Bikinis Are Perfect for Curvy Girls! Here's Where to Shop...

High waisted bikinis also known as Retro bikinis are now on fire. They are trending and everyone is wearing them to the beach. This year we witnessed many swimsuits trends and I must say this one has always been my favorite.

High waisted bikini bottoms are not a new trend, they were was popular in the past and were worn by actresses like Marylin Monroe in the golden age of Hollywood. So it’s kind of a vintage  look and who doesn't love vintage these days!

They provide more coverage and highlight the waist, flattering it and giving you this ultimate feminine sexy look. It suits all body types, but especially curvy women and is super comfortable and comes in many modern designs.

You don’t even have to buy an entire bikini set because it’s all about the high waisted bottom. So, you can get a high waisted bikini bottom and wear it with another bikini top and still look great.

Why It's The Perfect Option For Plus Size...

If you are a curvy girl, especially pear shaped body, then high waisted bikini bottoms are the best fit for you. The high waisted bottoms are great because they highlight your waist and provide a lot of hold for your lower body. 

High waisted bikinis never go out of style and they are comfortable for swimming. So go ahead and pick your perfect pair.

You can now easily shop hight waisted bikini bottoms for plus size because a lot of brands now include them in their collections and I have found some great pieces that I think you shouldn’t miss out on.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @swimsuitforall

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Image Credits: Instagram @forever21plus
Image Credits: Instagram @Urbanoutfitters
Image Credits: Instagram @marksandspencer
Image Credits: Instagram @hm
