Fashion Header image how to styling your sweatpants in different ways fustany ar

| by Mai Atef

The Different Ways to Style Sweatpants Easily and Fashionably

Most of us now are sitting at home looking for new ways to feel good throughout the day, while still staying comfortable, because let's face it, wearing jeans at home isn't the best. Even though sweatpants are frowned upon, we can't resist their comfiness and you can actually get very nice chic loungewear looks if you know how to style sweatpants. So let's talk about the different ways you can wear sweatpants.

Don't forget to scroll down for more sweatpants outfit ideas..

Here's how to style sweatpants:

How to wear sweatpants for a formal look

undefined

We've seen a lot of fashion bloggers go to sweatpants, even for formal looks. These outfits are a great idea if you have an online business meeting but you still want to stay comfy. Throw on a blazer and a chic sweater and you're good to go. For when you're going out, you can actually pair it with heels.

Also, here's how to style your simple basic black t-shirt...

How to style sweatpants during unstable weather

undefined

If you're having trouble understanding the weather these day, sweatpants are actually a great option. They could keep you very warm if you wear them with a coat or jacket. But you also won't feel too hot if you just have it on with a light sweater or shirt. They look really cool with fur jackets and trench coats.

How to style sweatpants for a monochrome outfit

undefined

A lot of fashion bloggers found it best to wear sweatpants with a monochrome look. It's a perfect loungewear look that is also very on trend. This looks great with sneakers or even boots. We love how Rahaf Elshami gave a little contrast with her hijab.

You need to read about this year's color trends!


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @rahafelshamiofficial

Instagram: @rahafelshamiofficial
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @rahafelshamiofficial

Instagram: @rahafelshamiofficial
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @rahafelshamiofficial

Instagram: @rahafelshamiofficial
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @glamometer

Instagram: @glamometer
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @vikyandthekid

Instagram: @vikyandthekid
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @soniaheartsfashion

Instagram: @soniaheartsfashion
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @vikyandthekid

Instagram: @vikyandthekid
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram:@vikyandthekid

Instagram:@vikyandthekid
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @vikyandthekid

Instagram: @vikyandthekid
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @vikyandthekid

Instagram: @vikyandthekid
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @no34style

Instagram: @no34style
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @emilisindlev

Instagram: @emilisindlev
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @soniaheartsfashion

Instagram: @soniaheartsfashion
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @vikyandthekid

Instagram: @vikyandthekid
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @lindsilanestyle

Instagram: @lindsilanestyle
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @lindsilanestyle

Instagram: @lindsilanestyle
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @handinfire

Instagram: @handinfire
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @lindsilanestyle

Instagram: @lindsilanestyle
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @nouraridaofficial

Instagram: @nouraridaofficial
How to Wear Sweatpants

Instagram: @lindsilanestyle

Instagram: @lindsilanestyle


